Photographers take super aesthetic photos of S’pore that can be used for free

Many photographers have taken great photos of Singapore:

But for those of us who fumble to even on the camera, Unsplash is the site to go.

High-resolution photos for free

A community of photographers contribute to the platform, where you can download and use their photos however you want: commercially, non-commercially, modified, adapted, etc.

And the photos are real pretty, too.

As expected, there are many photos of Marina Bay Sands and Chinatown, but there are a variety of other shots as well:

If you’re interested, here’s the Singapore tag.

Attribution

If you do use the photos, here’s how to give credit:

Although it isn’t strictly necessary, it’s still a nice gesture for the photographers who are allowing you to use their works for free.

Whatever you do, just don’t claim the photos as your own, we guess.

Top image adapted from Lily Banse, Victor Garcia, and Annie Spratt on Unsplash