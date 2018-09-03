fbpx

Photographers take super aesthetic photos of S’pore that can be used for free

So much talent.

Mandy How | September 3, 2018 @ 05:41 pm

Many photographers have taken great photos of Singapore:

Bishan otter family photo wins competition judged by Nat Geo photographers

Tokyo-based photographer’s pictures of S’pore make us look like a futuristic sci-fi city

M’sian magazine claims S’pore photographer Nguan’s photos show S’pore is “depressing”

But for those of us who fumble to even on the camera, Unsplash is the site to go.

High-resolution photos for free

A community of photographers contribute to the platform, where you can download and use their photos however you want: commercially, non-commercially, modified, adapted, etc.

And the photos are real pretty, too.

Photo by Ben Thai
Photo by Victor Garcia
Photo by Lily Banse
Photo by Lily Banse
Photo by Mike Enerio
Photo by Timo Wagner

As expected, there are many photos of Marina Bay Sands and Chinatown, but there are a variety of other shots as well:

Photo by chuttersnap
Photo by John T
Photo by Christian Chen
Photo by Shermin Ng
Photo by Annie Spratt

If you’re interested, here’s the Singapore tag.

Attribution

If you do use the photos, here’s how to give credit:

Although it isn’t strictly necessary, it’s still a nice gesture for the photographers who are allowing you to use their works for free.

Whatever you do, just don’t claim the photos as your own, we guess.

Top image adapted from Lily Banse, Victor Garcia, and Annie Spratt on Unsplash 

 

