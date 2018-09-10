Sephora Causeway Point giving S$100 gift voucher to first 100 customers on Sept. 21, 2018

Makeup and skincare junkies, scream.

Sephora is opening a new outlet in Causeway Point, Woodlands, on Sept. 21, 2018.

And on that day, the beauty conglomerate will be giving away S$100 gift vouchers to its first 100 customers in line.

Here’s how to get it

Make sure you are the first 100 people queuing at the launch of Sephora Causeway Point on Sept. 21

At 11am, Sephora promotional team members will be giving out a Sephora branded wrist brand, numbered one to 100

Each person is strictly entitled to one gift voucher and one transaction with aforementioned voucher

Even though the wrist bands will be given out at 11am, you’ll probably need to be in the queue wayyyyyyy earlier to be the first 100.

Next 100 customers get S$30 gift voucher

If you didn’t make it to the first 100, the next 100 will get a S$30 gift voucher — still pretty cool, we think.

And if you still can’t make it to the first 200, the 201st to 450th participant will get a surprise goodie bag.

Gold member privilege

If you are one of the first 50 Gold Members in queue, you will also get a S$100 gift voucher.

You will, however, have to provide the relevant details to prove that you are such a member, and a Gold Card Member branded wrist band (marked one to 50) will then be handed out from 11am.

All Sephora Gold Card Members will also enjoy an exclusive priority queue from 12pm to 2pm on the day itself.

Visit their page for more information.

