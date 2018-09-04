fbpx

Back
﻿

Luckiest schoolboy in S’pore narrowly avoids being run down by two cars while waiting at traffic light

This could have been so much worse.

Matthias Ang | September 4, 2018 @ 01:41 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

On Sept. 3, a video from a car dashboard camera was posted to Facebook by user Felix Chan.

It showed an oncoming car colliding with another car that was turning at a T-junction, resulting in both cars heading towards the traffic light where two pedestrians were standing.

According to the post, the accident happened at the T-Junction along Bedok North Ave 3 and New Upper Changi Road, at about 8.35am in the morning.

As seen in the video, the pedestrians consisted of a woman and a schoolboy under red umbrellas.

Dual close shaves for schoolboy

The accident occurs when a black SUV is making its turning, only to get hit by an oncoming grey car that appears to be travelling at a rather high speed.

Note that the traffic light for the grey car’s lane is red. Which means the driver was attempting to beat the traffic light.

Source: Screenshot from Facebook

The impact sends the grey car drifting towards the traffic light where it seemingly manages to slow down in order to avoid crashing into the traffic light. It also comes perilously close to the schoolboy on his left and the lady is seen running out of the way.

Far more frightening for the schoolboy however is the black SUV.

Upon impact, the black SUV is also sent careening towards the traffic light, with part of its bumper dislodged and jutting out.

Unlike the grey car, it does not slow down and continues at a high speed towards the boy’s right, narrowly missing him, as well as the driver filming the entire accident.

What’s more, the parts of the bumper that are sticking out are shaved off by the nearby traffic pole and flung away with significant force.

Fortunately, the debris misses the boy as well.

Thoroughly shaken

While neither the pedestrians appeared physically harmed, it’s clear that the boy has been shaken by his experience.

As he prepares to cross the road, he stumbles.

The status of the two drivers involved in the accident are currently unknown.

Top images via screenshot from Felix Chan’s Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean mum looking for 2 missing sons with grandmother, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Members of the public can contact her if they have any information. 

March 9, 02:32 pm

I worked as a coolie in 1950s S'pore, lion danced for Lim Yew Hock & was paid to cheer at a rally

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

March 9, 12:54 pm

Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre to have pool slides & water play equipment from 2020

Yay.

March 9, 11:34 am

How to watch Game of Thrones without finding out how many sexy singles are in your area

No more looking for file links like Game_of_Thrones _2019_season8_freedownload_zip.

March 9, 11:00 am

MP Seah Kian Peng: S'pore's reputation one of its greatest assets in time of great change & uncertainty

Yay for good PR.

March 9, 07:54 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close