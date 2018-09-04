Luckiest schoolboy in S’pore narrowly avoids being run down by two cars while waiting at traffic light

On Sept. 3, a video from a car dashboard camera was posted to Facebook by user Felix Chan.

Advertisement

It showed an oncoming car colliding with another car that was turning at a T-junction, resulting in both cars heading towards the traffic light where two pedestrians were standing.

According to the post, the accident happened at the T-Junction along Bedok North Ave 3 and New Upper Changi Road, at about 8.35am in the morning.

As seen in the video, the pedestrians consisted of a woman and a schoolboy under red umbrellas.

Advertisement

Dual close shaves for schoolboy

The accident occurs when a black SUV is making its turning, only to get hit by an oncoming grey car that appears to be travelling at a rather high speed.

Note that the traffic light for the grey car’s lane is red. Which means the driver was attempting to beat the traffic light.

The impact sends the grey car drifting towards the traffic light where it seemingly manages to slow down in order to avoid crashing into the traffic light. It also comes perilously close to the schoolboy on his left and the lady is seen running out of the way.

Far more frightening for the schoolboy however is the black SUV.

Upon impact, the black SUV is also sent careening towards the traffic light, with part of its bumper dislodged and jutting out.

Unlike the grey car, it does not slow down and continues at a high speed towards the boy’s right, narrowly missing him, as well as the driver filming the entire accident.

What’s more, the parts of the bumper that are sticking out are shaved off by the nearby traffic pole and flung away with significant force.

Fortunately, the debris misses the boy as well.

Thoroughly shaken

While neither the pedestrians appeared physically harmed, it’s clear that the boy has been shaken by his experience.

Advertisement

As he prepares to cross the road, he stumbles.

The status of the two drivers involved in the accident are currently unknown.

Top images via screenshot from Felix Chan’s Facebook