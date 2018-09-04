RSAF pilot suing cabby for S$4 million in lost income stirs debate online

A former pilot for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is reportedly suing a taxi driver for lost earnings to the tune of some S$4 million, after an accident left her unable to fly.

According to the Straits Times, Captain Teng Ling Ying, a former Apache pilot for the RSAF, is suing Comfort cabby Ng Chiang Eng for causing injuries in her wrist, neck, shoulder and head after Ng’s taxi ran a red light and collided into Teng’s van four years ago.

Having reportedly lost dexterity and strength in her hand, Teng found herself unable to continue flying.

She is asking for S$2,179,367 in lost future earnings up till her retirement from the air force at age 50, as well as S$1,827,000 in lost earnings that would have followed her retirement.

Polarised responses to case

News of Teng’s lawsuit against Ng triggered two different camps of views —

Camp 1: Those who feel Teng is wrong to sue

A number of netizens voiced their disagreement with Teng’s decision to sue Ng, pointing out that the S$4 million is something a taxi driver would not be able to cough up:

Camp 2: Those who supported Teng’s case

Another group of netizens were on Teng’s side:

Do you sue the individual or their insurance company?

However, other netizens argued that the cabby would not be paying out the amount from his own pocket, even if Teng was successful in her suit — it would be his insurance company that would be forking it out:

Considerations for her case

While it is not immediately clear if Teng intends to recover the loss of income from Ng or his insurance company, what is clear is that the High Court found that Ng would bear full responsibility for the accident and that damages would be assessed later.

Ng also said he did not intend to contest liability for causing the accident.

However, according to ST, Ng is arguing that any loss or damage suffered by Teng was “caused by her own failure to act reasonably to mitigate such loss or damage by seeking suitable gainful employment and/or medical care”.

The assessment of damages to be awarded to Teng would also take into account whether Teng took reasonable steps to prevent her loss from becoming worse, and may also consider Teng’s redeployment as an air warfare officer since 2017.

Top photo: screenshot via YouTube video