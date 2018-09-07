Protest by Reuters journalists in S’pore attracts police’s attention

A group of about 30 Reuters journalists were photographed holding placards outside their headquarters at 18 Science Park Drive on Monday, Sept. 3.

Our @Reuters colleagues Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced to seven years in jail for exposing a massacre by the Myanmar military. We at APAC HQ in Singapore stand with them and call for their immediate release #FreeWaLoneKyawSoeOo pic.twitter.com/hbuazN6Aqm — Aurindom Mukherjee (@AurindomM) September 4, 2018

About nine of them were holding papers with the words #FreeWaLoneKyawSoeOo.

It was to show solidarity with the two journalists convicted of breaching the Official Secrets Act in Myanmar on Monday.

Photo tweeted

The picture was tweeted on Tuesday morning by Reuters Asia‘s social media editor Aurindom Mukherjee.

The tweet said the Reuters Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore “stand with them and call for their immediate release”.

It was part of a global movement by Reuters journalists to show solidarity for the convicted.

All of us at @Reuters Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong stand with our colleagues Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who were sentenced to seven years in jail for exposing a massacre by the Myanmar military. We call for their immediate release. #FreeWaLoneKyawSoeOo pic.twitter.com/e3wrspPr81 — Reuters China (@ReutersChina) September 4, 2018

Police responds

The police in Singapore has said that it is aware of the photo, according to The New Paper.

A police spokeswoman said the police would engage Reuters over the picture.

Public demonstrations in Singapore are allowed only at designated areas with prior permission given.

It is illegal under the Public Order Act to organise or participate in a public assembly without police approval in Singapore.

Those convicted of organising a public assembly without a police permit can be fined up to S$5,000.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

The case

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who have been in prison since December 2017.

They were arrested for reporting on the alleged killing of 10 Rohingya people by soldiers and Buddhist villagers in Rakhine state.

Both of them were sentenced to seven years’ jail.