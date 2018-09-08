4 police officers arrest underwear-clad man at Pasir Ris bus interchange

A 48-year-old man who allegedly took off all his clothes when he was asked not to do so, was subsequently arrested by the Singapore police.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at Pasir Ris bus interchange at about 9pm on Friday night, Sept. 7.

A Facebook post about the incident said the arrested man was allegedly drinking.

Advertisement

In case you can’t see it:

Here’s a video of the arrest:

Advertisement

TransCom officers

A video of the incident showed four police officers bringing the man from an upright position to the ground, before pinning him down to handcuff him.

The four police officers are TransCom personnel.

TransCom is a specialist unit of the Singapore Police Force established to oversee and manage policing efforts throughout Singapore’s public land transport network of buses and trains.

During the arrest, the police officers could be heard calling the arrested man “Sir”, while trying to get the man to cooperate.

The Facebook post tried to explain what was happening by interpreting the man’s arrest as “[adding] on to his burden”, when the man was already clearly “upset”, as he had said he was “feeling down”.

In response to Mothership queries, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement:

“On Sept. 7, 2018 at 9pm, Police officers were patrolling at Pasir Ris bus interchange when they conducted a check on a 48-year-old man. While conducting the checks, the man did not comply with the officers’ instructions and took off his clothes. Despite repeated warnings by the officers, the man still refused to heed their instructions. He was subsequently arrested under the Mental Health Act.”

Advertisement

Responses

Some responses to the video found the arrest suspicious, but many sided with the police.

And then, we have this:

No drinking in public after 10.30pm

In Singapore, the consumption of alcohol in a public place between 10.30pm and 7am is not allowed.

The maximum punishment for consuming alcohol in public under the Liquor Control Act is a fine of S$1,000 on a first conviction.

Repeat offenders face a maximum punishment of a S$2,000 fine or three months’ jail or both.

Those convicted of indecent exposure in public may face a maximum punishment of three months’ jail term and/ or a S$2,000 fine under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

All screenshots & top image via Roger Lim/FB