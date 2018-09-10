oBike investigated by S’pore police for alleged misappropriation of funds

oBike Singapore is being investigated by the Singapore police.

Confirmed in Parliament

This was revealed by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam in a written parliamentary reply on Monday, Sept. 10.

He confirmed that the police are looking into the matter.

However, he was unable to reveal more.

Shanmugam said: “As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further.”

Misappropriation of funds

The police are investigating oBike Singapore for misappropriation of funds.

This was after it emerged in August 2018 that the company transferred S$10 million to its Hong Kong office before shutting operations in Singapore in June.

oBike’s liquidators FTI Consulting said last month that the bicycle-sharing company had collected S$12 million from Singapore users.

The S$10 million was netted off against a loan of S$11 million from oBike Hong Kong to its Singapore office.

It has since not refunded millions of dollars to users of the service, after the platform closed down here.

oBike owes its Singapore users S$8.9 million in total, according to FTI consulting’s senior managing director Joshua Taylor previously.

“Some of the transactions are inappropriate given the financial position of the company, and we will be looking at those a lot further,” Taylor said.

The liquidators said previously it will issue letters of demand to oBike founder Shi Yi and ask for the money to be returned.

Parliamentary question filed

Shanmugam was responding to a question filed by the Workers’ Party’s Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Dennis Tan, who asked if oBike Singapore will be investigated by the Commercial Affairs Department.