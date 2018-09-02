fbpx

Back
NUS student’s initiative allows people to buy drinks for cleaning staff in advance

This initiative was implemented in the Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences at NUS.

Tanya Ong | September 2, 2018 @ 12:59 pm

Upsurge

One National University of Singapore (NUS) student, Darren Mak, has come up with a pay-it-forward initiative in the Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences (FASS) canteen.

Pay-it-forward at NUS FASS canteen

According to a Facebook post, Mak came up with a system for people to buy a hot coffee/tea for someone else to claim.

To do this, Mak collaborated with the stallholders running the drinks and snacks stall at the FASS canteen.

Photo via Ryan Paul Augustine Lim’s Facebook post.

This is how it works:

1) Inform the drinks and snacks stall stallholders that you want to buy a drink for someone else. You should receive a magnet from them.

2) Pay $0.90 via cash or PayLah!.

3) Add the magnet to the whiteboard to the left of the stall. Every magnet represents a hot drink that someone else can claim.

This is what the whiteboard looks like:

Photo via Ryan Paul Augustine Lim’s Facebook post.

Benefits those who need it

Lim wrote that this “small token” can benefit many who are unable to “treat themselves to a well-deserved kopi or teh when they want to.”

He also urged people to “ask [themselves]” if they really “need it more than someone else who might not be able to afford it.”

Apart from helping the less-privileged, Mak also mentined that this initiative has benefited people such as the cleaning staff.

So far, drinks are “collected by the Deck (FASS canteen) crew.”

This is Lim’s Facebook post:

Pay-it-forward initiatives in S’pore

Such initiatives are not new in Singapore.

For instance, Mak’s system is similar to “Belanja-A-Meal”, an initiative in a Bukit Batok coffee shop where people can buy a meal for someone.

Buy S$3.50 meals in advance for folks in need at Bukit Batok coffee shop

Nice.

 

Top photo from Ryan Paul Augustine Lim’s Facebook post.

