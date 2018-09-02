NUS student’s initiative allows people to buy drinks for cleaning staff in advance

One National University of Singapore (NUS) student, Darren Mak, has come up with a pay-it-forward initiative in the Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences (FASS) canteen.

According to a Facebook post, Mak came up with a system for people to buy a hot coffee/tea for someone else to claim.

To do this, Mak collaborated with the stallholders running the drinks and snacks stall at the FASS canteen.

This is how it works:

1) Inform the drinks and snacks stall stallholders that you want to buy a drink for someone else. You should receive a magnet from them.

2) Pay $0.90 via cash or PayLah!.

3) Add the magnet to the whiteboard to the left of the stall. Every magnet represents a hot drink that someone else can claim.

This is what the whiteboard looks like:

Benefits those who need it

Lim wrote that this “small token” can benefit many who are unable to “treat themselves to a well-deserved kopi or teh when they want to.”

He also urged people to “ask [themselves]” if they really “need it more than someone else who might not be able to afford it.”

Apart from helping the less-privileged, Mak also mentined that this initiative has benefited people such as the cleaning staff.

So far, drinks are “collected by the Deck (FASS canteen) crew.”

Pay-it-forward initiatives in S’pore

Such initiatives are not new in Singapore.

For instance, Mak’s system is similar to “Belanja-A-Meal”, an initiative in a Bukit Batok coffee shop where people can buy a meal for someone.

