NTU students can now take 30-minute power naps in rest pods at school library

Nap, not fap.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 10, 2018 @ 04:07 pm

If you’re in Nanyang Technological University, now there’s a place for you to catch a much needed power nap while you mug for your finals.

Here’s the Facebook post by NTU:

Here are the pods.

Image from Co.Kun.sg

And just in case you are thinking of booking a session there, the booking link is only accessible using NTU’s Wifi.

Screenshot from Cokun.co

Here are some other answers to any questions you might have.

The most important question.

Can you have sex in it?

No.

Which is highly reassuring for anyone who doesn’t have a UV light to check the pod every time they get in.

Other less important questions

Related to the sex question.

You can only bring water in.

And science.

Yay, happy napping.

Image collated from NTU and Cokun

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

