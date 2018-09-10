NTU students can now take 30-minute power naps in rest pods at school library
Nap, not fap.
If you’re in Nanyang Technological University, now there’s a place for you to catch a much needed power nap while you mug for your finals.
Here’s the Facebook post by NTU:
Here are the pods.
And just in case you are thinking of booking a session there, the booking link is only accessible using NTU’s Wifi.
Here are some other answers to any questions you might have.
The most important question.
Can you have sex in it?
No.
Which is highly reassuring for anyone who doesn’t have a UV light to check the pod every time they get in.
Other less important questions
Related to the sex question.
You can only bring water in.
And science.
Yay, happy napping.
Image collated from NTU and Cokun
