Lady attends NS boot camp, shares opinion on NSFs who malinger, doesn’t go down well

The recently-concluded National Service boot camp for women was a resounding success, with over 100 participants taking part in the inaugural event.

Held at Maju camp, it was done partly to give a tiny taste of what NS is like, for those who would never get the chance to, unless they sign on as regulars.

According to The Straits Times, some of the women participants saw it as a way to relate to the lives of their sons or friends.

With one Madam Chao commenting as such:

“Even though I have three boys who have been to NS, they did not tell me much about what they do in camp.”

Other sentiments expressed to ST, included how they got to experience just a bit of how tough NS can be.

Great, everyone wins.

Some opinions panned

However, some opinions were not as well-received as others.

One attendee, whom we will call “M”, found that out the hard way after she attended the boot camp and shared her views.

But this is not a story of someone obstinately refusing to budge on her position.

Rather, it is a story of growth and maturity, much like what one goes through during the actual National Service, but instead of two years, this spans around two days.

Sept. 2, 11.30pm

Here’s M’s initial Instagram Story she posted on Sept. 3, 11.30pm.

Here’s what it said, in case you can’t see it.

Men who complain about NS are the worst. Guess what, nobody asked to be borned into this world, get a job, pay bills, etc. You were forced to serve, sorry to hear that. But what you make out of that 2 years is entirely up to you; not the SAF, not the government, not the public

Calls of personal responsibility, cool, no harm, no foul.

Sept. 3, 8.20pm

After posting a prior image of Cinderella putting on her slippers, suggesting the “if the shoe fits” message, M sent out this Instagram Story clarification at 8.20pm, nearly 21 hours after her initial post.

“I’m not saying everyone should serve happily. of course NS is shitty, and its okay to rant. But finding ways to avoid and give minimal effort is disgusting.”

And in a smaller font.

“I lost 2 years of my youth to depression while the guys served. I’d trade depression for NS anytime.”

This qualification, while more detailed than the previous post, still managed to draw the ire of the folks over at HardwareZone forum.

And Reddit Singapore also weighed in on the issue of mental health.

But this wasn’t the end of her qualifications.

Sept. 3, 11.26am

Two more updates were posted, further evolving her original concept of “Men who complain about NS are the worst”.

The important clarification being this:

Those who served the nation with their best (Physically, mentally, personal problems and all) You have my full respect. Not people who make life difficult for others in NS for their own convenience. Not people who consciously chose to siam and geng whenever they can. Not those who complain and shit on people who expressed interest in NS and what it’s like to serve. You know who you are.

So, it has gone from people complaining about NS being the worst, to people who give minimal effort being the problem, to those who complain and sh*t on people and “siam” and “geng” WHENEVER they can.

Which is a rather conservative opinion to take, on par with more mainstream opinions on NS etiquette.

But she wasn’t done with her transformation just yet.

Sept. 4, 8.18am

“Enough of this negativity for today I’d rather take this sudden blow of views to push a better initiative. If you have the privilege to not serve NS, have a son, brother, father or partner who served, thank them.”

And then, this image.

Wow.