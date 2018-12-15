Back
﻿

Budget airline Norwegian to axe flights between Singapore & London in Jan. 2019 because of competition and fuel prices

Better book those tickets while you still can.

Matthias Ang | September 11, 06:36 pm

Upsurge

It’s been roughly a year since low-cost airline Norwegian launched its non-stop four-times-a-week service between Singapore and London’s Gatwick airport in September 2017.

S’pore-London flights from S$199, budget airline Norwegian announces

And now it looks like that service is about to end in 2019.

Service ceases on either Jan. 10 or Jan. 12, 2019

According to Straits Times, Norwegian will cease service to Changi Airport on Jan. 12 2019.

However, foreign news outlets such as Australia’s Business Traveller and the Netherlands’ Luchtvaatnieuws have reported that the service is slated to end on January 10.

The Straits Times further reports that customers who have booked flights after January 12 will be offered a full refund or alternative means of reaching their destination.

Norwegian has yet to issue an official statement.

Why drop the Singapore-London route?

As reported by Business Traveller, intense competition on the route and rising fuel prices have made sustainability difficult for Norwegian.

This means while passengers get to enjoy good standards on the route, airlines must deal with low fares and revenue per seat.

Compounding this is the pressure exerted by rising fuel costs, with oil currently estimated to hit USD100 per barrel.

Hence the decision by Norwegian to pull out of the Singapore-London route for now.

Replaced with a route to Rio de Janeiro

Norwegian will subsequently replace the Singapore-London route with a Rio de Janeiro-London route instead.

Business Traveller states that the reasons for doing so is because, despite the rising fuel costs, competition on Latin American flight routes are not as intense.

Higher fares are also charged on flights to Latin America which means better revenue for Norwegian.

What’s more, Norwegian is eyeing an expansion in Latin America, having launched service between London and Buenos Aires earlier in the year on Valentine’s Day.

In the meantime, back in Asia, apart from flights to Bangkok, Norwegian will be launching flights between Stockholm and Krabi in October 2018, as reported by Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport.

Top image from Norwegian Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

