8 kids’ books moved to sections for older readers after complaints of homosexual content: NLB

Since 2014, the National Library Board (NLB) has received 11 complaints from members of the public regarding books with homosexual content.

In addition, NLB has also received feedback on 23 titles dealing with race, religion and other topics.

This information was revealed by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran in Parliament on Monday, September 10.

Iswaran was responding to Nominated MP Kok Heng Leun’s question on the number of complaints made against books containing homosexual, religious or racial content.

Moved 8 titles

According to Iswaran, NLB “seeks to balance the need for a wide-ranging library collection with sensitivity towards our community norms”.

And following the complaints regarding homosexual content, NLB has moved eight titles in the children’s section to sections for older readers.

Three titles, however, were deemed suitable to remain in the original collection for children and young adults.

Previous titles that were moved

Children’s books, And Tango Makes Three, Who’s In My Family? and The White Swan were previously withdrawn in 2014.

And following an uproar over this decision, two of the above titles (And Tango Makes Three and The White Swan Express) were subsequently returned to its shelves that year, but in the adult section.

In 2015, a Library Consultative Panel was also formed to provide recommendations to NLB on books which are being reviewed due to content concerns.

Last year, the panel supported NLB’s decision to remove a controversial series of Malay language books from its young people collection.

We have contacted NLB requesting the titles of the books that were moved and which received complaints, and are awaiting their response.

