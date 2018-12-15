S’porean woman who rode scooter across the world featured by Nas Daily vlogger’s girlfriend

In case you’ve lost count, Nas Daily has already made 12 videos about Singapore.

He has been around Singapore so much he has met with Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan recently.

What you may not know, however, is that the Nas Daily vlogger Nuseir Yassin’s girlfriend — whose name is Alyne — also makes videos on her own Facebook page, Dear Alyne.

She has close to 700,000 followers.

Singaporean girl travelled to Europe alone on scooter

In the latest Dear Alyne video, “Where Women Can’t Go”, it features a Singaporean woman who has been solo-travelling around the world on her Vespa scooter.

Juvena Huang is an avid traveller who has been travelling alone since May 2015.

Vespa is the Italian word for Wasp, which explains the name of Huang’s Facebook page, The Wandering Wasp, where Huang document her adventures.

Traffic accident took her friend’s life

Huang started scooting around the world after a traffic accident took her friend’s life, which changed her life priorities and propelled her to pursue her passions — riding and travelling.

Over the past few years, she has travelled alone to places that have been typically deemed as unsafe for women, such as Pakistan, India and Iran.

However, her experience in these countries made her realise that “most people in this world are good”, and “we shouldn’t paint a diverse country with a single paintbrush”.

Her trips are not all rosy, as she did encounter problems, such as corruption, harassment and her bike breaking down.

However, the bad experiences did not deter her from continuing her travel, as Huang has chosen to focus on the positive encounters, such as locals who fed her generously and hosted her enthusiastically.

She is saving up for her next trip.

Watch her video here.

Inspiration

Within 24 hours, women across the world have complimented Huang in the comment section.

Viewers are definitely impressed and charmed by Huang’s positive outlook and courage.

Locals also took this chance to further affirm the safety and beauty of the countries mentioned in the video.

And of course, Huang might have enjoyed a greater ease of travelling because of ‘a very good passport’.