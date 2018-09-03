fbpx

Back
﻿

Motorcyclist flies off bike, gets run over by Mini Cooper in CTE hit-and-run

The motorcyclist was travelling in the first lane.

Joshua Lee | September 3, 2018 @ 05:48 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Some viewers may find the following content distressing, discretion is advised.

A motorcyclist travelling on the first lane on the Central Expressway (CTE) was flung off his motorcycle when he swerved to avoid a black Toyota Vellfire which was moving into the first lane.

According to a submission by Ho Zi Ming to Road.sg, the accident happened on September 3, 2018 at 9.55am.

The motorcyclist “had to do an emergency brake”, which threw him off his bike. He landed on the second lane, but that wasn’t all. 

A red Mini Cooper on the second lane could not stop in time, and ran over the motorcyclist. Ho added that the motorcyclist was “severely injured with lots of bleeding, abrasions and injuries”. The Mini Cooper suffered a big dent in one of its car doors. 

According to Ho, the Toyota Vellfire driver, however, took off without stopping to help the injured motorcyclist.

While it is not illegal, motorcyclists are encouraged not to travel on the first lane unless it is for overtaking.

If you’re interested, below are two videos of the same accident, posted on Roads.sg and Beh Chia Lor. Be warned though, it is pretty graphic.

 

 

Please remember to travel safe on the roads.

Top images via Facebook.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mastermind of armed robbery at Sengkang food court was employee all along: S'pore police

It happened in broad daylight, at 11:50am.

March 8, 07:48 pm

5 cars specially modified to smuggle cigarettes into S'pore caught separately at Woodlands Checkpoint

Getting more creative these days.

March 8, 07:30 pm

2 elderly S'poreans in their 60s arrested in Woodlands for 3.75kg of heroin & other drugs

CNB also discovered other drugs in the unit.

March 8, 07:00 pm

Swedish metal band Soilwork to perform in S'pore on Oct. 29 as planned: Organiser

Not all metal bands are the same, hello?

March 8, 06:37 pm

S'pore experiences reds & yellows of 'autumn' as trees come into full bloom

Don't need to visit Western countries to experience fall.

March 8, 06:34 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close