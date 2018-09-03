Motorcyclist flies off bike, gets run over by Mini Cooper in CTE hit-and-run

Some viewers may find the following content distressing, discretion is advised.

A motorcyclist travelling on the first lane on the Central Expressway (CTE) was flung off his motorcycle when he swerved to avoid a black Toyota Vellfire which was moving into the first lane.

According to a submission by Ho Zi Ming to Road.sg, the accident happened on September 3, 2018 at 9.55am.

The motorcyclist “had to do an emergency brake”, which threw him off his bike. He landed on the second lane, but that wasn’t all.

A red Mini Cooper on the second lane could not stop in time, and ran over the motorcyclist. Ho added that the motorcyclist was “severely injured with lots of bleeding, abrasions and injuries”. The Mini Cooper suffered a big dent in one of its car doors.

According to Ho, the Toyota Vellfire driver, however, took off without stopping to help the injured motorcyclist.

While it is not illegal, motorcyclists are encouraged not to travel on the first lane unless it is for overtaking.

If you’re interested, below are two videos of the same accident, posted on Roads.sg and Beh Chia Lor. Be warned though, it is pretty graphic.

Please remember to travel safe on the roads.

