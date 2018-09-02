S’poreans call for religious tolerance after photo of makeshift altar used to stir divisive sentiments
Well done everyone (almost).
Religious harmony and tolerance are crucial in multi-racial and multi-religious Singapore.
And there have been plenty of examples in recent times that reflect these values.
Previously, a Chinese temple in Bukit Batok built a tentage earlier than needed so Muslims could have prayers during Hari Raya Haji:
Bukit Batok Chinese temple built tentage earlier than needed for Muslim prayers on Hari Raya Haji
During the Chinese New Year celebrations earlier this year, Muslims were also spotted carrying out their Friday afternoon prayers:
Muslims saying Friday prayers in the heat of CNY Day 1 is what S’pore is all about
Adding to this list of positive examples is an incident when netizens called out a Facebook post for its religious intolerance.
Photo of makeshift altar
On Sept. 1, a Facebook post surfaced, showing a photo of a makeshift altar at a HDB void deck.
This is the photo:
The post called the altar a “temple”, and questioned:
“Can we have a surau (small mosque) at void decks too, since they can, we can also right?”
Singaporeans support religious tolerance
In response, Singaporeans pointed out that this was not a temple.
Rather, it appears to be a temporary prayer table set up during the Seventh Month.
More importantly, instead of agreeing with the caption, some Malay-Muslim netizens urged everyone to be sensitive to other religions.
They even cited instances when others made compromises for them, such as during the Ramadhan period when the Muslims had “month-long void deck prayers”.
Many others also highlighted the importance of religious tolerance in our multi-religious society:
One commenter concluded that he is “glad to see everyone so united” in respecting other religions:
Kudos to the Singaporeans for providing a happy ending to this story.
Top photo via Facebook post.
