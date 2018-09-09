“Family member” looking for S’porean pair missing in Batam is allegedly loan shark trying to get money back

Sometimes you need some creativity get the money back from people you’ve loaned it to.

And desperation might lead you to do something you might not have considered before.

Advertisement

As a completely random example, one could pretend to be a concerned family member, whose two other “family members” have gone missing in Batam.

In reality, however, that one concerned family member might just be a loan shark.

Facebook appeal for information

On September 6, a Facebook user known as James uploaded a post, pleading for information on two of his family members.

Hi friends outside there, can you guys help me share this post around.. Both of them are my family members, they went to batam last week and was suppose to come back this Monday. But till now non of my family member can contact them, if anyone have any news about them please kindly PM me. Guy (identity redacted by us)

Girl (identity redacted by us) My aunt was so worried till she fainted and was admitted to the hospital. Please help me share about and if anyone have any news about them please PM immediately! Max

Worrying can apparently make you faint and go hospital.

And he signed off as Max for some reason.

Good samaritans jump in

Well, the post went quite viral, with several good samaritans expressing their desire to help locate the missing couple.

Some were personally affected by the post.

And generally asking pertinent, well-thought-out questions.

Advertisement

And James actually participated in the discussion, getting really into character.

“Safety is more important than anything”.

Actually husband and wife

Well, according to a report on Shinmin Daily, it turns out that the two targets, who are husband and wife, are safe in Singapore.

And that James was allegedly a loan shark trying to locate them in order to get his money back.

According to the same report on Shinmin though, the couple claimed that they had already paid off their debts before the new year, but harassment had resumed recently.

They have also made a police report.

Advertisement

Other telltale signs

And there were some other telltale signs that perhaps James was not all he seemed.

For instance, he had changed his profile pictures quite a bit to the lead up to the lost in Batam post.

And the profile picture he changed to was actually the picture of someone who had owed him money a while ago.

Advertisement

Which led to some good-natured ribbing.

And a response from James himself.

Advertisement

And someone who James implied was the “missing man” giving an update on his aunt.

Oh no.

Advertisement

Top photo adapted from Bernard Oh on Flickr under Creative Commons License