fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sia Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges, Mahathir & Najib respond

A day of surprises all around.

Sulaiman Daud | September 4, 2018 @ 02:42 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

On Sept. 3, Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng received the good news that the Penang High Court had acquitted him of corruption charges.

Lim, who previously served as the Chief Minister of Penang, had been charged two years ago for allegedly making use of his position to purchase a bungalow below market rates.

Prosecution withdrew charges

Lim had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which his supporters viewed as politically motivated.

According to state news agency Bernama, High Court Judge Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail discharged and acquitted Lim after the prosecution withdrew the charges.

Businesswoman Phang Li Koon, the former owner of the bungalow, was also acquitted.

However, the judge made her decision to acquit them both despite the prosecution applying for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

Said Lim to local reporters following the court proceedings:

“This victory is very unexpected. Indeed I am grateful that this has come to an end and I get to clear my name. Justice has finally been served.”

MACC, Mahathir “shocked” by court’s decision

However, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) stated on the same day that they were “shocked” by the decision. They said:

“The MACC is shocked by the decision by the Penang High Court in acquitting the former chief minister of the charges of corruption in relation to the sale of a bungalow lot and the charge of conspiring with businesswoman Phang, after the prosecution retracted the case.

The MACC would like to stress that the decision was made by the Attorney General’s office and not the MACC.”

And none other than Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad himself agrees with them.

During a news conference on his trip to Brunei, Mahathir said:

“They (MACC) have a right to be shocked. If they want to be shocked, they can be shocked. I’m shocked, too.

It is the court’s decision. I have never questioned the decision of the courts. Even if they made a decision that I thought was wrong, I never commented on it. We just have to accept it. If you don’t want to accept it, you can appeal.”

Najib’s jibe

But another former Prime Minister also had his say.

Also on Sept. 3, Najib Razak tweeted:

Which translates to:

“What kind of a day is this? A Shocking Day?”

It may seem a little confusing that Mahathir would express shock over Lim’s acquittal.

Considering that he appointed Lim to the position of Finance Minister in his government, his statement does not express joy, but instead an acceptance of the court’s decision.

Former Singaporean Ambassador-at-Large Bilahari Kausikan weighed in on the matter with a Facebook post on Sept. 3, which you can see below:

The caption reads:

“You see, he needs a hold. The court did not get a memo. (Smiley face).”

Perhaps another clue could be found in the judge’s comments following the acquittal. Said Judge Hadhariah:

“The charges cannot be hanging over the head of the accused indefinitely. There must be a finality in this case. I cannot agree with the prosecution.

We do not conduct cases on an instalment basis. There must be a stop, no (comma), especially in criminal cases.”

Whatever the case, Lim is now a free man, unburdened by the spectre of a looming corruption charge over his head.

Top image adapted from Mahathir Mohamad and Lim Guan Eng’s Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Shanmugam reveals more info behind decision to cancel Watain's performance in S'pore

Shanmugam: "I can’t see how we could have agreed" to letting Watain perform.

March 10, 12:04 am

Japanese student makes amazing paper craft out of snack boxes

Thinking out of the box. With the box.

March 9, 08:12 pm

Mahathir talks about S'pore, China, Najib & stepping down as PM in wide-ranging SCMP interview

The video interview is 33 minutes.

March 9, 05:43 pm

S'pore police successfully finds 2 children & grandmother who went missing in Bukit Panjang

Thank you SPF.

March 9, 05:32 pm

S'pore Army Half Marathon & SAFRA S'pore Bay Run in 2019 cancelled

The safety time-out was implemented following the death of Aloysius Pang.

March 9, 03:56 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close