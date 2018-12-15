“Lazy Rich Asians” series pitch to ABC approved, pilot episode in the works

Crazy Rich Asians has been highly successful.

As Forbes reports, the film has earned over USD136 million since its release within North America alone, while it has gone on to earn over USD164 million worldwide.

As it is, any spin-offs or related topic does reasonably well (for now, anyway):

It is therefore no wonder that entertainment networks and studios will be keen to ride the wave.

Enter Lazy Rich Asians

According to The Hollywood Reporter, American television network ABC has picked up a new yet-to-be-titled TV comedy series that was pitched as “Lazy Rich Asians”.

The show was pitched by Asian-American writer Jessica Gao, who will serve as the scriptwriter and executive producer for the show.

Although inspired by “Crazy Rich Asians”, it is unrelated to the film or book.

The premise of the show is focused on a female protagonist, Janet Zhao.

This is the gist of the story:

“[…] A first-generation Chinese-American woman who struggles to set healthy boundaries with her crazy, exhausting family. When her wealthy grandmother dies and names Janet the sole inheritor, she suddenly finds herself the unwilling new matriarch of the family she’s spent her life trying to keep at arm’s length.”

The show’s release date has yet to be announced but it is understood that the show has been given a script-plus-penalty commitment by ABC.

This means that ABC will promise to order the pilot episode once it receives the script from Gao — otherwise, the network will incur a penalty that can run up to a seven-figure sum.

Once the pilot proves to be a success, it will then be turned into a series proper.

Who is Jessica Gao?

Gao is a writer on the Netflix animated series Rick and Morty.

Brought onboard the show’s writing staff by creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland for the show’s third season, Gao went on to win an Emmy Award earlier this month for “Outstanding Animated Program” with regards to her writing of the season’s third episode “Pickle Rick”.

Gao has also previously written for the stop-motion animated series Robot Chicken, created by Seth Green. She was the first female writer for that show.

In another report by THR, she has spoken positively about her experiences working on both shows and applauded their efforts to bring on more female writers.

