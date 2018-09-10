Minister Lawrence Wong on VERS: More time needed to work out details

Public housing and its lease was a hot topic raised by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the 2018 National Day Rally.

At the rally, he unveiled the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (VERS) which gave home owners more options to choose from when they want to unlock value in their flats.

Advertisement

The scheme is applicable to estates that are at least 70 years old, and which the government has deemed suitable.

Residents of those estates can then vote on whether the government can buy their flats back for redevelopment.

But it will be another 20 years before any Singaporean estate will qualify for VERS.

MPs asked for further details

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong answered a host of questions asking for more details on VERS in Parliament on Sept. 10.

Here’s a brief summary of what Minister Wong confirmed:

VERS will be launched in about 20 years’ time.

VERS allows for an estate to be redeveloped over 20 to 30 years to avoid excessive disruption from developing whole towns at a fast pace.

VERS terms will be less generous than the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS), as SERS precincts have a higher development value.

SERS can be compulsory, but residents will get to vote on VERS.

He added that decisions on VERS compensation will be made with the next generation in mind:

“In particular, we will ensure that we implement VERS in a fiscally sustainable way, so that it does not become a burden for the next generation.”

Government to help other residents too

What about residents who vote against VERS, or whose flat is not selected for the scheme?

Minister Wong said these residents will continue to live in their flats, which would have benefited from two rounds of upgrading.

If they need another flat at the end of their lease, the government will help them to get another one. This could be a new flat, a resale on a shorter lease, or a 2R flexi flat.

More time needed

But there are other areas in which Minister Wong acknowledges that more time will be needed to work out the details.

These include:

The extent of VERS coverage.

The manner in which compensation to residents will be calculated.

How CPF money could be used to provide more flexibility in buying flats with shorter leases.

Whether private developers will play a role in the redevelopment programme.

For private developers, Minister Wong said he would carefully study that option, refusing to rule it out.

However, he said that redevelopment should be done to support HDB’s mission in providing affordable housing for Singaporeans.

Related stories:

Top image from Lawrence Wong’s Facebook page.