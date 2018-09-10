Pattern of last-minute bidding for motorcycle COEs is common, has long been like this: Lam Pin Min

In Parliament on Monday, Nee Soon GRC member of parliament Lee Bee Wah surfaced a question on motorcycle COE (certificate of entitlement) prices, expressing concern that there may have been suspicious activity that resulted in high closing prices.

She observed that in the bidding round that ended August 8 this year, almost 400 bids were entered in the final minutes before it closed at 4pm, and so asked who the bidders responsible for them were.

She also asked, in her question, if anyone was manipulating the prices to keep them high, because, she argued, high prices may affect those who rely on motorbikes for their jobs.

Common to see spikes in activity near closing time: Lam Pin Min

Responding to her question in Parliament, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min explained that this situation is common, and happens across all COE categories, not just for motorbikes, and also for years, not just in this one instance or even recently.

In the case of August 8, Lam shared that 25 different bidders submitted a total of 305 bids in the last two minutes of motorcycle COE bidding. Only one of these submitted two blocks of 25 bids for motorcycles each.

These bids, Lam added, came at varying price points, which doesn’t signal any kind of price collusion.

He explained that current terms of COE bidding are in place specifically because the authorities are mindful of the different needs of motorcyclists as compared with car and other vehicle buyers.

So is it really suspicious? Actually, it really isn’t.

Now, it’s possible most of us don’t buy motorcycles or participate in bidding for COEs for them, and if that’s the case, the current COE prices (according to the latest round of bids, S$4,390) may appear to be quite high.

And the situation of a sudden spike in bids that pushes up the COE bid price is also, in the absence of previous experience witnessing bidding for motorcycle COEs, rather fishy-looking.

But the truth is, it really does happen. One guy tracked the bids last year in a sequence of images on this Facebook post:

And more importantly, as Lam additionally noted in his reply, prices of motorcycle COEs have actually been trending downward over this year — from S$8,451 in February’s first bidding round to S$4,390 in the first round this month.

Here’s Lam’s response in full:

For auctions with a fixed end time, it is common to see a spike in bidding activity near the closing time. We have seen this effect in COE bidding over the years and across all COE categories. For the COE bidding session ending on 8 August 2018, 305 bids were received for Category D for motorcycles in the last 2 minutes. These were submitted by 25 different bidders and the bid numbers were generally small. Only one bidder submitted 2 block bids of 25 each. The bids also came in at different price points, which does not suggest price collusion. The Member has suggested raising the COE bid deposit and shortening the validity period for motorcycle Temporary COEs (TCOEs). Both suggestions are not cost-free to the motorcycle buyers. While raising the bid deposit may encourage dealers to be more prudent in submitting the bids, it will raise costs for dealers. If the TCOE validity period is shortened, dealers may need to maintain a larger inventory of motorcycles to meet demand. This will increase business costs. High business costs will mean higher prices for the buyers. Shorter TCOEs may also make it more difficult for buyers to obtain motorcycles immediately. In designing the COE system, we are mindful that motorcycle owners have different needs from owners of commercial and private cars. Our COE system therefore sets aside a separate Category D for motorcycle buyers so that they need not compete with commercial and private car owners. The cessation of the contribution by Category D to the Open Category since May 2017 has helped to stabilise the supply of motorcycle COEs. The majority of motorcycles also attract a much lower Additional Registration Fee (ARF) of 15 per cent of the Open Market Value of motorcycles, compared to at least 100 per cent for cars. COE prices fluctuate based on supply and demand. In fact, Cat D COE prices have been falling steadily this year, from approximately S$8,000 in February to S$4,390 in the latest September bidding cycle. While we have not observed any irregular bidding activity or market manipulation, LTA will continue to monitor the situation closely. We are mindful of the needs of motorcycle owners and businesses, and are prepared to review the COE regulations if and when warranted.

Top photo via Hin Tak at Singapore Motorbike Garage Sales Facebook page