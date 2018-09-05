Alleged underaged target of SGInstaBabes founder reveals more evidence of him making propositions

Ever since starting a Patreon page (which has since been taken down) for the sale of opportunities to party and watch photoshoots with young girls in Singapore, Lai Wee Keat, the 28-year-old founder of SgInstaBabes has gotten backlash he never saw coming:

So much so that even pioneer blogger/top influencer Xiaxue has called him out:

In the process, Xiaxue posted WhatsApp screenshots of a conversation between Lai and a then-15-year-old girl, where Lai complimented the latter on her bikini body.

Two days after the blowout on Instagram, on August 29, the alleged victim — whose name, because she is still a minor, we will truncate to C — posted more incriminating evidence on her personal Twitter account.

Accused of faking her age

According to C, she had been accused by commenters online of faking her age in order to bait Lai.

She shared some of the accusatory comments, which she wrote “disgusted the f**k out of [her]” as she only shared her screenshots with Xiaxue to expose Lai’s actions:

A clearer look at the comments:

More alleged WhatsApp conversations from 2016

She then posted more screenshots of conversations allegedly between herself and Lai, which appear to date back to 2016.

These, she adds, were to prove that Lai was already hatching plans back then to monetise underaged girls.

In it, Lai asks some questions that involve men paying for access to C’s photos:

Some time later, Lai also asked if C was “daring enough” to sleep over at a guy’s place, and subsequently, if she wanted to go clubbing with him:

F.club is apparently a club in Clarke Quay.

