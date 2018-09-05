Jurong Spring CC’s McDonald’s to close down on Sept. 23, 2018

Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
The McDonald’s at Jurong Spring CC is closing down in less than a month.
Here’s the Facebook post.
According to the post, which we have independently confirmed, the outlet will be closed on September 23, 2018.
The 24-hour outlet was the very first McDonald’s to be opened in a CC.
Located in Jurong Spring CC, the outlet was perfect for a late night supper, after a game of basketball or badminton.
Sad reacts
Sad face.
Top photo via Boon Lay Central Facebook post, onepa.sg
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.