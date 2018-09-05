fbpx

Jurong Spring CC’s McDonald’s to close down on Sept. 23, 2018

Oh no.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 5, 2018 @ 09:00 am

The McDonald’s at Jurong Spring CC is closing down in less than a month.

Here’s the Facebook post.

Image from Boon Lay Central

According to the post, which we have independently confirmed, the outlet will be closed on September 23, 2018.

The 24-hour outlet was the very first McDonald’s to be opened in a CC.

Located in Jurong Spring CC, the outlet was perfect for a late night supper, after a game of basketball or badminton.

Image from onepa.sg

Sad reacts

Sad face.

Top photo via Boon Lay Central Facebook post, onepa.sg

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

