Jurong Spring CC’s McDonald’s to close down on Sept. 23, 2018

The McDonald’s at Jurong Spring CC is closing down in less than a month.

Advertisement

Here’s the Facebook post.

According to the post, which we have independently confirmed, the outlet will be closed on September 23, 2018.

The 24-hour outlet was the very first McDonald’s to be opened in a CC.

Located in Jurong Spring CC, the outlet was perfect for a late night supper, after a game of basketball or badminton.

Advertisement

Sad reacts

Advertisement

Sad face.

Top photo via Boon Lay Central Facebook post, onepa.sg