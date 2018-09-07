Pet dog ate rat poison left outside Joo Chiat Place condominium

Rat poison alert: Pet owners in the east side of Singapore, take note.

A dog owner, Aresha Krishnan, has put up a cautionary post about her pet dog eating and ingesting rat poison pellets left indiscriminately on the pedestrian path along Joo Chiat Place:

Her pet dog Jack came across the open bag of rat poison that resembled dog kibble and ate some.

The poison was scattered across the pavement and grass.

The exact location has been pinpointed as outside JC Ville terrace apartments.

Rushed to A&E

Before the dog could be stopped, it had already consumed some pellets in its mouth.

The dog was then rushed to a vet for emergency medical attention to have its stomach pumped.

A blood test was also done to ascertain if there are any trace of the poison left in its blood.

The dog will be closely monitored for the next 30 days and has been put on a course of 260 medication tablets.

The vet could not determine what kind of poison it consumed as the packaging was unmarked.

Be vigilant while walking the dog

Aresha ended her post with a call for dog owners to be extra careful and watch out for their pets outside.

She also advises dog owners to handle their pets on a short leash and to walk on well-lit paths, and inform their helpers who walk the family dog to be vigilant.

All images via Aresha Krishnan’s Facebook page