S’pore’s most ‘famous’ Jaguar driver nearly knocks over motorcyclist while trying to overtake him

Close call.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 2, 2018 @ 08:07 pm

Abel Kenneth Perreira took to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sept. 2 to express discontent against a Jaguar driver’s reckless driving.

Here is the post.

Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante

Perreira recalled the close call in his post.

“good morning brothers and sisters. i met with an accident ytd with this old man. he nearly took me and my pillion into serious state due to his reckless driving. thank god and lucky me i managed to handle my bike well and managed to catch up with him and stop him. or else he would have fled away! please be careful on the road! life’s not cheap and it’s not worthy to face something which isn’t your mistake. 😖 #SN80U”

Here is the close call.

Missed it?

Here’s the exact moment when the car tried to overtake him.

Keep your eyes on the left side of the screen.

Here’s a cropped video where you can see the bike wobble dangerously as the car overtakes it.

And here is Perreira catching up with the driver.

Here’s the video of him confronting the driver.

In it, he can be heard demanding a photo of the driver’s IC.

Reactions

The comments were raging against the driver for what they perceived to be his recklessness.

And while one did attempt to place the blame on the motorcyclist.

The general consensus was that regardless of the motorcyclist’s action, there was no need to attempt to overtake him.

Some comments though, seemed to be referring to some previous incident.

Because, as it turns out, this wasn’t the first time this particular driver has been in trouble with motorcycles.

Prior problems

On April 18, a video was posted, once again on SG Road Vigilante, featuring the same car knocking into a motorcycle.

Here’s the gif of the incident.

Here’s a gif from another view.

And that time, the Jaguar driver exited the car on his own accord to argue with the motorcyclist.

In a slightly less concerning act, on May 23, a post showed that he also kinda parked out of the parking boundaries.

Welp.

Image from SG Road Vigilante

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

