S’porean man’s photos of Hokkaido show extent of Japanese resilience after 2 disasters in a week

Impressive.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 10, 2018 @ 10:32 am

You would have probably heard of the recent typhoon and subsequent earthquake that hit Japan.

Photos & videos of Japan’s worst typhoon in 25 years are absolutely terrifying

And some of the more quaint stories that came out after that.

Japanese queue patiently in orderly lines to buy supplies after 6.7 Hokkaido earthquake

Japanese delivery rider valiantly tries to deliver pizza in the midst of a typhoon

For at least one Singaporean, those images were all too real.

The aftermath of the earthquake

Bryan Foong was in Hokkaido when the earthquake struck.

On September 6, at around 3am, the 6.7 magnitude quake struck Hokkaido.

Which led to the entire island’s power being cut off, and the subsequent closure of their airport for almost two days.

In Foong’s own words:

“Without electricity, the water supply was also cut. Shops remained closed as disaster struck in the wee hours. Vending machines, taps and toilets weren’t functional. The island of Hokkaido was completely paralysed.”

Image from Foong’s Facebook
Image from Foong’s Facebook

All this notwithstanding, Foong’s Facebook post on September 9 was less focused on the quake, and more on how the Japanese responded to it:

“From here on, we witnessed the resilien[ce] of Japan after 2 major natural disasters within the week.”

Emergency services, level Japan

Despite the early hours in which the quake struck, the emergency services sprung into action immediately.

“The island of Hokkaido was completely paralysed, however the Japanese emergency services kicked in almost immediately. Police were seen directing traffic and setting up cones with strobbing lights. The fire department surveyed and assessed for damages.”

Image from Foong’s Facebook
Image from Foong’s Facebook

As for food, Foong shared this interesting tidbit on what it was like on the ground.

“Close to the end of the first day, a Yakitori eatery saved the day by serving delicious hot food to the people in Sapporo. Suddenly plain rice by itself tasted really awesome, we had chicken skins, daikon and some flakes of fish. The queue was snaking long, however it was orderly and patient. Everyone helped to clear the rubbish and plates.”

And that orderliness and patience extended to nearly everything else.

Charging, queuing, and buying food

Here they are charging their devices at stations set up by Tokyu Hands.

Image from Foong’s Facebook

The shops were back in full force as the power returned.

With tidy queues quickly forming.

Images from Foong’s Facebook

And while they were looking for supplies, according to Foong, everyone only took what was needed.

Images from Foong’s Facebook

With chargers being one of the more sought-after items.

And the staff patiently helping them out.

Images from Foong’s Facebook

And while Foong noted the relative emptiness of the streets:

Image from Foong’s Facebook
Images from Foong’s Facebook

He made this overall observation about the way people behaved during this time:

“Cars gave way to pedestrians all the time during the power outage. Everyone is kind and considerate to everyone. Faith in humanity restored.”

And ended with this poignant note:

“Sapporo will be bustling once more.”

You can view Foong’s photo album here.

Top images via Foong’s Facebook post

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

