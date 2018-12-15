S’porean artist ‘highnunchicken’ does 1-panel comics à la The New Yorker

There’s no shortage of creativity in Singapore.

Or political comedy either.

And here’s another.

@highnunchicken

The latest Instagram comic to gain traction in Singapore is highnunchicken.

It is getting away with its mischievous jabs and non-sequitur punchlines aimed at Singapore society and politics.

Taking inspiration from The New Yorker

If the art looks familiar to you, that’s because it is similar to cartoons that the American-based publication The New Yorker puts out.

It is also similar to another Singaporean comic, SemiSerious.

highnunchicken also crafts captions and scenarios that mainly Singaporeans can understand and easily relate to.

Taking a leaf out of The New Yorker

For example, the following cartoon by The New Yorker was a satirical response to Trump’s furious reaction to an anonymous piece published in The New York Times that discussed the attempts at undermining the current administration.

It was written by somebody who works for Trump.

As reported by The Week, Trump’s response was to instigate a “witch-hunt” for the person responsible.

In a highly local twist, the Trump-Kim summit in June was easy fodder for highnunchicken:

We’ll let highnunchicken’s other comics do th talking:

And what if one does not like the work or takes offence at it?

As the profile description states in the true-blue manner of Singaporean aggression:

“Not happy go outside settle”.

