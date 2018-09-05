An exhibitionist, allegedly a woman, photographed nude along HDB corridor & around estate

An exhibitionist, who is allegedly a woman, has been photographed in various states of undress along the common HDB corridor and around the estate.

Who took the images?

The images of the exhibitionist have been circulated on messaging apps, as well as on social media, and they appear to be self-portraits.

The alleged woman is believed to have put her own images up online.

Who is she?

Known only as “Natalie”, her photos appeared online in August 2018.

Her photos are taken both in the day and at night.

They also feature her in public areas on the ground floor in the estate that look to be easily accessible by other members of the public.

As her facial features have been obscured and her gender cannot be ascertained, a now-deleted forum thread had speculated that the person photographed might not even be a real woman.

However, “Natalie” claims that she is a Malaysian, who is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

She said she has been living and working here as an admin clerk.

She also claims she is married with no children.

Against the law

Indecent exposure in public falls under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Those convicted may face a maximum punishment of three months’ jail term and/ or a S$2,000 fine.