fbpx

Back
﻿

An exhibitionist, allegedly a woman, photographed nude along HDB corridor & around estate

Wrong way to get more exposure.

Guan Zhen Tan |Belmont Lay | September 5, 2018 @ 10:49 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

An exhibitionist, who is allegedly a woman, has been photographed in various states of undress along the common HDB corridor and around the estate.

Who took the images?

The images of the exhibitionist have been circulated on messaging apps, as well as on social media, and they appear to be self-portraits.

The alleged woman is believed to have put her own images up online.

Who is she?

Known only as “Natalie”, her photos appeared online in August 2018.

Her photos are taken both in the day and at night.

They also feature her in public areas on the ground floor in the estate that look to be easily accessible by other members of the public.

As her facial features have been obscured and her gender cannot be ascertained, a now-deleted forum thread had speculated that the person photographed might not even be a real woman.

However, “Natalie” claims that she is a Malaysian, who is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

She said she has been living and working here as an admin clerk.

She also claims she is married with no children.

Against the law

Indecent exposure in public falls under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Those convicted may face a maximum punishment of three months’ jail term and/ or a S$2,000 fine.

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Chinatown busker, who sang backup for Andy Lau & Kit Chan, passes away suddenly

A sad day for those who loved the band's music.

March 11, 01:47 am

S'pore could create cities 1km in the sky 26°C year-round using Japanese tech

Looks like the Supertree Grove at Gardens By The Bay but thousands of times bigger.

March 11, 01:37 am

Tan Chuan-Jin probably gave the most accurate slaying of streaming sacred cow analogy

Tan said, "while every cow is a good cow, no cow is perfect".

March 10, 11:12 pm

Grab's new cancellation policy to be rolled out on Mar. 25 instead of tomorrow

Two extra weeks to adjust.

March 10, 07:49 pm

Wildly popular Taiwanese mayor Han Kuo-yu visited S'pore & people here excited to meet him

The Taiwanese really like him.

March 10, 07:36 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close