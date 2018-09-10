Halal cafe in Bedok North sells lobster, mutton & beef lung mee rebus
The cafe also offers lobster nasi lemak.
Lawa Bintang is a stall in Tampines famous for their fusion nasi lemak.
With a modern and somewhat extravagant twist, their nasi lemak is served with lobster, crayfish and sotong:
New outlet in Bedok North
To the delight of their fans, Lawa Bintang recently opened a second outlet at Bedok North St. 3:
And apart from their fusion nasi lemak offerings, this branch also sells interesting mee rebus creations:
Mee rebus with lobster, S$22:
Mee rebus with prawns, S$6:
Mee rebus with paru (cow lung), S$6:
Mutton mee rebus, S$7:
According to a post on Facebook group Halal Cafe & Restaurants in Singapore, one may even ask for a straw to slurp up the gravy inside the bones:
Lawa Bintang’s Bedok outlet is located at Block 531, Bedok North St 3, #01-700, 460531
Operating hours: 10am to 10pm, last order at 9pm.
Closed on Mondays.
Top photo composite image via Lawa Bintang Page & Instagram.
