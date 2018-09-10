Halal cafe in Bedok North sells lobster, mutton & beef lung mee rebus

Lawa Bintang is a stall in Tampines famous for their fusion nasi lemak.

With a modern and somewhat extravagant twist, their nasi lemak is served with lobster, crayfish and sotong:

Advertisement

New outlet in Bedok North

To the delight of their fans, Lawa Bintang recently opened a second outlet at Bedok North St. 3:

And apart from their fusion nasi lemak offerings, this branch also sells interesting mee rebus creations:

Mee rebus with lobster, S$22:

Mee rebus with prawns, S$6:

Mee rebus with paru (cow lung), S$6:

Mutton mee rebus, S$7:

According to a post on Facebook group Halal Cafe & Restaurants in Singapore, one may even ask for a straw to slurp up the gravy inside the bones:

Advertisement

Lawa Bintang’s Bedok outlet is located at Block 531, Bedok North St 3, #01-700, 460531

Operating hours: 10am to 10pm, last order at 9pm.

Closed on Mondays.

Top photo composite image via Lawa Bintang Page & Instagram.