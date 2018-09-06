fbpx

Grab driver shares story of his sons’ 2 primary school friends taking their lives due to exam results

Devastating.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 6, 2018 @ 02:14 am

Upsurge

When you’re young, things always seem more important than they are.

A forgotten homework might have you worried, a test that’s below par might lead to some crying, and unfortunately for some, a failed exam, might be the end of the line.

A recent Facebook post touched on exactly this topic:

Here’s the post:

This conversation that transpired in the Grab car was heartbreaking

Grab driver: My son didn’t dare tell his friends he scored well in the O level examinations for fear that his friend would be upset

Hubby: oh how come?

Grab driver: His primary school friend was one point away from passing and he took his life. It is the second time now…my other son’s friend took his life in primary school too… It is no joke these days…children today cannot take the stress and pressure.

My son’s results was unexpected because he was failing all the way. I was so afraid my son would do something silly on the day of the results that I had to keep reminding him that it doesn’t matter if he fails and it is more important that he comes home.

Heartbreaking.

Empathise

Some chose to pin the blame on the fragility of the current generation:

Screenshot from 50 Shades Blacker

Other reactions were thankfully more nuanced.

The overarching concept being, failure isn’t, and should not be, the end.

And emphasised the inevitability of failure, but the ability to cope as being essential.

Important.

How to get help:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association of Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin):1800-353-5800

Image from ChrisChitty on Flickr

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

