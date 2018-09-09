S’pore Grab passenger gives his side of the story after single mum driver’s Facebook rant goes viral

On September 3, a Grab driver by the name of Shirley Yeo posted about her unpleasant experience with a passenger (whom we shall call Tan) on Facebook.

Advertisement

Driver’s side of the story

Here’s a summary of Yeo’s side of the story:

Yeo took a booking from Tan who was waiting inside Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP).

When she arrived at NYP, the gate was closed.

Tan told Yeo that she was at the wrong gate, but Yeo was unfamiliar with the place and she did not want to spend more time looking for Tan’s location.

Tan apparently gave the driver two options: either find him, or cancel the trip.

Yeo agreed to cancel, after Tan allegedly refused to do so.

However, she wanted to wait for five minutes before cancelling, so as not to affect her driver’s ratings/incentives.

Tan allegedly scolded Yeo for not being able to find the location and not cancelling immediately.

Tan allegedly threatened to complain to Grab to bring down her ratings.

Yeo reasoned with him that she’s a single mother who has to support a family, but to no avail.

In case you are curious, there are certain conditions that allow Grab drivers to cancel without penalty, but Yeo’s circumstance did not qualify.

As of Sep. 9, Yeo’s post had 4.3k reactions and 3.7k shares. Comments appeared to have been disabled.

Passenger responds on Hardware Zone

However, there seems to be more to the story.

On September 8, Tan posted his response to a Hardware Zone thread, with more details on the incident.

Advertisement

The points to take away from Tan’s post are:

The gate that Yeo arrived at was “nearly 1km away” from where Tan was (meaning she was at the wrong location).

Yeo made zero attempts to find Tan before giving up, despite his attempts to guide her.

She wanted him to cancel the trip, to which he refused and told her that both can play the waiting game.

Before he even walked out of NYP, Tan received notification that the driver had arrived. This mean that he would either have to make his way to her, or get charged for the trip.

That was when he texted her to say that she was rude.

Yeo called him for the second time, and although voices were raised, Tan guarantees that no vulgarities or demeaning words were used.

Yeo divulged his name and address online, which is a breach of privacy.

Tan has been trying to get Grab to resolve this issue quietly, but it has been “extremely difficult” to make contact.

Advertisement

When Tan attempted to get Yeo to remove the post with his details, she did not reply, but edited out his name and address (although these details are still searchable via the edit history).

According to Tan, Grab is “currently investigating”.

Advertisement

Top images via Shirley Yeo/Facebook