Shirtless man tries to take on at least 5 cars in Geylang, loses, confronts pedestrians

A shirtless man took to the streets of Geylang to confront some cars and pedestrians.

Initially, he appeared to fling himself onto oncoming cars.

But he soon changes his tact to confronting the cars, and hammering their boot.

The poor taxi aside, he confronted no less than four more cars.

He then started to scream what sounds like “Singapore” and some other words in Chinese.

His reign of terror slight inconvenience was interrupted by a man off-screen, who then caught his attention.

The shirtless man then made a beeline for the man on the street.

After no one responded to his provocations, he then sauntered aggressively towards the cameraman, as the video ends there.

Here’s the video uploaded by Facebook user Goh Ming Zhou.

Image and screenshots from Zhou’s Facebook