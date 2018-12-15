Back
Foreign vehicle on SLE swerves suddenly in rainy conditions, causing 2 motorcyclists to fall

Wet weather = slick roads.

Sulaiman Daud | September 12, 10:17 am

The recent wet weather has made driving difficult, which means you need to keep a closer eye on the road.

Facebook group ROADS.sg shared a video on Sept. 10 of a road accident that supposedly took place on the Seletar Expressway towards the Tampines Expressway.

The incident was said to have occurred on Sept. 7, at 5:30 pm.

Grey minivan cut into lane

The video, credited to a Bryan Leong, was taken from the forward-facing dashboard camera of a car.

In the video, you can see a grey minivan trying to turn right into the first lane, in front:

Gif adapted from ROADS.sg’s Facebook video.

However, the ambulance in front of the grey minivan slows down suddenly and comes to a stop.

Instead of stopping too, the grey minivan turns left in an attempt to get past the ambulance.

Unfortunately, this sudden action causes two motorcyclists to crash.

Gif adapted from ROADS.sg’s Facebook video.

The first motorcyclist, wearing a yellow jacket, collides with the grey minivan and falls to the ground.

A second motorcyclist, wearing a blue jacket, loses control of his motorcycle when the grey minivan swerves out, and also falls off.

Second video shows incident from the front

Another video shared by ROADS.sg, also on Sept. 10, shows the same incident but from a different perspective.

Credited to a Kevin Leong and taken from a backwards-facing camera, it reveals that the ambulance had to stop due to a long line of cars in front of it.

Gif adapted from ROADS.sg’s Facebook video.

It also shows that the motorcyclist with the yellow jacket was fortunate not to have been run over by the car behind him.

The minivan’s license plate number began with JNS, which indicates that is not a Singaporean vehicle.

Commenters laid the blame on the swerving minivan:

Screen shot from ROADS.sg’s Facebook page.
Screen shot from ROADS.sg’s Facebook page.
Screen shot from ROADS.sg’s Facebook page.

Whether you drive in wet or dry weather, swerving suddenly is always dangerous.

Top image adapted from ROADS.sg’s Facebook video.

