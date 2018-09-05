fbpx

Mystery prize lottery shows on Facebook Live likely illegal in S’pore

No word from the authorities yet.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 5, 2018 @ 06:21 pm

Upsurge

Live mystery lottery games on Facebook are a thing.

Instead of your usual horse or football betting, this system is more innocuous as it gives out prizes.

Like mystery box vending machine

Similar to the mystery box vending machine, viewers buy a numbered box, plastic egg or capsule over Facebook Live.

Viewers then bank transfer the listed amount, which can range from S$5 to S$100 for one try — and watch the host pop open the container, and they can see if they have won something.

Prizes include the latest smartphones, gaming consoles, electronics and luxury bags or goods.

How it looks like

Here are some examples of the mystery lottery games:

Illegal

Technically, these live games may fall foul of the Remote Gambling Act.

Under this act, a person found guilty of providing an unlawful remote gambling service can be fined up to S$200,000 and jailed up to five years.

The grey area lies in how there is always a tangible prize hidden within the range of mystery boxes and capsules, unlike traditional betting, but it involves concealed prizes.

Law coming in

While there has been no official advisory on these online vendors as yet, costs and the fear of the law probably surpasses the demand or any possible loophole for these operators to continue with their mystery prize lottery.

Some of these pages have since decided to discontinue, or eventually discontinue the mystery games, focusing on live sales instead.

Dyon Live Entertainment’s founder and host Dyon Ng, for example, mentioned in an interview with The New Paper that he would stop eventually as the costs of the game have also become unsustainable.

Another such page, iLoveSales.SG has also suddenly announced the cessation of their Mystery Chances Facebook live shows as well.

Top photo adapted via Dyon Live Entertainment Game Show and Auction Lah SG on Facebook

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

