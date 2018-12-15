Back
﻿

Dusty pink-themed cafe in Serangoon serves Sze Chuan fries & less common mains around S$10

Lots of interesting options.

Mandy How | September 12, 07:06 pm

Events

Loewen Garden Christmas Market

15 December 2018, 0900h-1300h

75E Loewen Road Singapore

Upsurge

You’d think people would have gotten sick of brunch by now, but the newly-opened Amber Ember appears to prove otherwise.

One of the cafe’s selling points seems to be the fact that it’s awash in dusty pink and accented with plants and furnishings that complement the aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram

happy weekend friends 🌿 #amberember

A post shared by Amber Ember (@amberembersg) on

View this post on Instagram

our new favorite friend 🌵 at #amberember

A post shared by Amber Ember (@amberembersg) on

Jaffles

Their specialty appears to be jaffles — iron-toasted sandwiches — that come with savoury and sweet fillings.

The Pablo’s Beef (S$10) features minced beef, capsicum, and mozzarella with a spread of buttered mash potato:

However, you could also choose to have your jaffles with a side of purple cabbage apple slaw or purple mash (made using purple sweet potatoes) — ostensibly the highlight of any dish:

Other savoury jaffle options include Truffle Shrooms (S$11) and K-Pork (S$10).

For sweet options, there’s Chocobanana (S$8) and PB & Jelly (S$8).

Non-jaffles options

If you’re not a sandwich person, other mains such as the Asian Risotto (S$10), Avo On Toast (S$9), Fu Yong Eggs (S$11) and Medi Brunch (S$12) are available.

Asian Risotto with purple rice porridge, braised pork, egg, shallots, and garlic. Image by Burpple user Xing Wei Chua
Fu Yong Eggs: Sourdough, omelette, mushrooms, and fried spinach. Image by Burpple user Janice Tan

Other sides that might be popular are Amber’s Fried Chicken (S$10) and Szechuan Spiced Fries ($8).

Cakes from local bakery The Better Half are also sold there:

Amber Ember
Address: 730 Upper Serangoon Rd, #01-01, Singapore 534613
Opening Hours: 9am to 6pm daily, closed on Tuesdays

Another pink cafe:

Millennial pink cafe near Boat Quay makes your Instagram wet dreams come true

Top image from Amber Ember’s Instagram account

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

EagleWings Cinematics in King Albert Park Mall is High-SES cinema with S$6.50 student price tickets

A new movie place.

December 15, 02:35 am

Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim & Pritam Singh send letters of thanks to donors of legal defence fund

Thanksgiving time.

December 15, 12:17 am

Blogger Leong Sze Hian says he will defend himself against defamation suit by PM Lee

More comments despite saying he is unable to comment.

December 14, 08:06 pm

Miss USA group hugs Miss Cambodia & Miss Vietnam after backlash for mocking their English

She also stated that she realised her comments could be seen as disrespectful.

December 14, 06:58 pm

Twitter user shares story on surviving attempted suicide, tells others "please don't give up"

The attempt happened a year ago.

December 14, 05:52 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close