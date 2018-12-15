Dusty pink-themed cafe in Serangoon serves Sze Chuan fries & less common mains around S$10
You’d think people would have gotten sick of brunch by now, but the newly-opened Amber Ember appears to prove otherwise.
One of the cafe’s selling points seems to be the fact that it’s awash in dusty pink and accented with plants and furnishings that complement the aesthetic.
Jaffles
Their specialty appears to be jaffles — iron-toasted sandwiches — that come with savoury and sweet fillings.
The Pablo’s Beef (S$10) features minced beef, capsicum, and mozzarella with a spread of buttered mash potato:
However, you could also choose to have your jaffles with a side of purple cabbage apple slaw or purple mash (made using purple sweet potatoes) — ostensibly the highlight of any dish:
Other savoury jaffle options include Truffle Shrooms (S$11) and K-Pork (S$10).
For sweet options, there’s Chocobanana (S$8) and PB & Jelly (S$8).
Non-jaffles options
If you’re not a sandwich person, other mains such as the Asian Risotto (S$10), Avo On Toast (S$9), Fu Yong Eggs (S$11) and Medi Brunch (S$12) are available.
Other sides that might be popular are Amber’s Fried Chicken (S$10) and Szechuan Spiced Fries ($8).
Cakes from local bakery The Better Half are also sold there:
Amber Ember
Address: 730 Upper Serangoon Rd, #01-01, Singapore 534613
Opening Hours: 9am to 6pm daily, closed on Tuesdays
