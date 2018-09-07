M’sian couple names their 2 children Dhury Yan & Rambutt’an, still unsure of what to name 3rd child

Abi Amin Mahayadin, 40, and his wife, Nor Faridah Abd Rahim, 25, have three children together.

According to the Malaysian New Straits Times, their firstborn son, who is six, is called Muhammad Dhury Yan. Their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter is named Nur Rambutt’an, while their youngest has yet to be named.

Here they are.

Here are their identification cards.

Chosen by great-grandfather

Their names were chosen by Abi Amin’s grandfather.

And Abi Amin reportedly felt that some of the online reactions to their names had been quite offensive to their family.

Surprisingly though, he revealed to New Straits Times that the names his grandfather chose were not based on his granddad’s favourite fruits.

His reported conjecture for this: the names are spelt slightly differently from “durian” and “rambutan”, which he takes as a possible secret message passed on by his grandfather.

