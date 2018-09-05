fbpx

Super drunk man allegedly punches taxi driver, poses for photos while being apprehended by police

Poor taxi driver.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 5, 2018 @ 04:14 pm

You have to be pretty drunk to interrupt your own taxi ride.

But you have to invent a whole new word for how drunk this man appears to be.

What happened

C K. Tiong put up a Facebook post on September 5 detailing his encounter with a very drunk man in his taxi.

Here’s the post.

According to the man, this is what happened.

He had picked up the passenger along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, and was supposed to drop him off at Serangoon Avenue 2.

However, while they were still in Ang Mo Kio, the man started acting up.

He allegedly spat on the back seat, opened the door and drunkenly walked to the middle of the road.

Acting up

Here’s how he acted up.

Tried to climb up on the taxi.

Placed a leg out of the window.

Image from C K. Tiong

Somewhere along the way, the police got involved.

Which didn’t deter him from striking it up for the camera.

The taxi driver also revealed in the Facebook comments, to a journalist from Stomp, that the passenger had apparently hit him from the back and spat on his face.

Image from Tiong’s Facebook

