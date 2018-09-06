fbpx

There’s a drink called “Lán Jiào” you can buy online for around S$8 from Taobao

Heh heh.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 6, 2018 @ 12:32 pm

Upsurge

Hey, have you ever been parched and needed a thirst quencher?

Where your throat was dry and scratchy, and you needed some much needed relief?

Well, why not try some Lán Jiào?

Lán Jiào

The Chinese name is made out of the words 蓝 (Lán), which means blue, and 叫 (Jiào), which means shout.

So together, they make 蓝叫 (Lán Jiào).

Here is one Lán Jiào.

Here are a lot of Lán Jiàos.

Here’s some Lán Jiào in a cup.

While you can’t get Lán Jiào in Singapore just yet, there are some available on Taobao.

Screenshot from Taobao

Neat.

Collated image from Taobao and China Press

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

