Doraemon popcorn bucket & drink tumbler now available in S’pore Golden Village cinemas

They're super cute.

Sulaiman Daud | September 1, 2018 @ 10:28 am

In the Japanese anime Doraemon, the titular robot cat can produce all sorts of goodies from a pocket on his belly.

Thanks to Golden Village, he will now be able to dispense popcorn and drinks while you watch a movie.

Popcorn bucket head, drinks tumbler body

The cinema operator launched a new promotion called the Doraemon Combo where you can get a popcorn bucket shaped like Doraemon’s head, or a drink tumbler shaped like his whole body.

There are three combos to choose from, and each includes a large popcorn and a regular drink.

  • Combo A includes the tumbler, at S$14.50.
  • Combo B includes the popcorn bucket, at S$16.50.
  • Combo C has both the tumbler and the popcorn bucket, at S$26.50.
Pic from Golden Village.

The Doraemons are exclusive to the Golden Village chain.

They’re subject to availability, and while stocks last.

Previously sold in Indonesia

From a cursory look at posts online, it seems like the popcorn bucket and drink tumbler were sold in Indonesia last year:

And from the looks of it, it was wildly popular over there too:

#doraemon#doraemonpopcornbucket#cinemaxxijayapura#cafexxi 😋😚

A post shared by fitrahharun (@fitrahharunn) on

The buckets and tumblers have gone on sale since Thursday, Aug. 30.

Golden Village’s movie schedule doesn’t seem to have any Doraemon related movies out right now for viewing, although they did screen the Doraemon movie Nobita’s Treasure Island in June 2018.

Still, nothing’s stopping you from eating popcorn out of Doraemon’s head while you watch Crazy Rich Asians or The First Purge.

Top image from Golden Village.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

