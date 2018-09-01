US president Donald Trump cancels S’pore visit in Nov. 2018, VP Mike Pence to come instead

U.S. President Donald Trump won’t be coming back to Singapore in November after all.

He is sending U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence here in his stead.

Will be in Paris & Ireland

In a statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released on Sept. 1, it was announced that Trump will be in Paris on Nov. 11 for a commemoration of the World War I armistice:

“The President’s participation in this event will highlight the sacrifices that Americans have made, not only during World War I but also in the century since, in the name of liberty.”

After that, he will go to Ireland “to renew the deep and historic ties” between them.

Attending two summits in Singapore

Meanwhile, Pence will attend the ASEAN-U.S. Summit and the East Asia Summit, which are both scheduled to be held here during that week.

The ASEAN-U.S. Summit will run from Nov. 11 to 15, while the East Asia Summit is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15.

Pence will have the opportunity to meet with Chinese, Russian, Japanese, and Indian leaders while here.

He will then visit Papua New Guinea to attend meetings under the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation.

But anyway, Trump has been here before, as most of us should recall

Back in June 2018, Trump visited Singapore for the first time as President.

Although he was there to meet with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un:

… he also met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Following their meeting on June 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement that said Trump had accepted President Halimah Yacob’s invitation to make a state visit to Singapore in Nov. 2018.

Trump also skipped the previous East Asia Summit in 2017, which was held in the Philippines.

He sent then-U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to attend in his place.

Pence looks forward to coming

In the White House Press Secretary statement, it said:

“The Vice President will highlight the United States’ vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, based on respect for sovereignty, the rule of law, and the principles of free, fair, and reciprocal trade. The Vice President looks forward to meeting with our allies and partners from across the region to advance security, prosperity, and freedom for all.”

While Pence visited several countries in the Asia-Pacific in April 2017, like South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Australia, he missed out on visiting Singapore on that particular trip.

Our NSFs and NSmen will be marshalled to ensure the Vice-President will receive a warm welcome in Singapore this time.

