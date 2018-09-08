Dog in S’pore injured after hind paws caught in escalator it was standing on

A general reminder: Your pet dog has much smaller feet than humans, so it is safe to assume it is not supposed to do human things.

Dog injured from escalator ride

A dog owner in Singapore has put up a cautionary post on Sept. 2, 2018 advising other dog owners not to let their pets ride the escalator, and telling furkid parents to spread the word.

The dog owner learnt the hard way after her dog had its two hind paws stuck in the escalator as the ride neared the end.

What happened?

The dog had two of his hind paws stuck in the gap of the escalator and cried out loudly the moment it got caught.

The owner panicked and yanked the dog’s paws out instinctively upon seeing her dog stuck.

The dog bled profusely.

However, despite the extent of the injuries, the photo of the post still showed the dog putting on a big smile.

Extent of injuries

Based on the comments made by the owner in the comments section of the post, the dog is recovering after it was rushed for emergency treatment.

The owner even shared a photo of the extent of her dog’s injury to one paw after it was stitched up, but that image won’t be reproduced here as it is too gory.

To aid in its recovery, the dog has to have its mobility limited, which explains why it has to be temporarily caged.

The owner said the dog was attended to by a specialist vet, as the injury was not just a simple cut.

At least one paw was split and dangling off, which required stitches.

The owner also asked for suggestions for vets that can provide paw pad graft for the dog.

As a result of the injuries, the dog’s two hind legs were bandaged.

The owner also assisted the dog in peeing, as well as feeding it with a syringe.

The recovery time is expected to take between one and two months’ time, before the dog is expected to recover and walk again.