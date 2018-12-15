Back
Dog dies grisly death at Yishun Ave 1. Culprit still at large.

It's illegal to not stop and help the animal after an accident.

Tanya Ong | September 12, 10:40 pm

Upsurge

Over the past year, Yishun has been home to slew of cases involving dead animals.

For instance, dead cats were found:

Dead cat found inside a carrier next to flowers & food in Yishun

2 cats found dead in Yishun on the same day, one bled severely from its head

And a dog was also suspected to have been poisoned:

Stray dog found dead in Yishun suspected to have been poisoned by AVA-commissioned contractors

According to a post by a Facebook person known as JunHua, yet another animal has been found dead in Yishun.

Dog found dead

On September 11, JunHua uploaded a series of photos to Facebook involving a dead dog lying on the road, bleeding severely from its head.

He wrote that an “irresponsible driver” had hit the dog and ran away.

The incident happened at Yishun Avenue 1.

Photo via JunHua’s Facebook post
Photo via JunHua’s Facebook post
Photo via JunHua’s Facebook post

JunHua also snapped some pictures of police officers who were called to the scene.

However, it is unclear if he was the one who notified the authorities of the matter.

Photo via JunHua’s Facebook post
Photo via JunHua’s Facebook post

This is his full Facebook post:

And in case you can’t see it:

Hit & run is illegal

According to the Road Traffic Act, it is illegal to not stop and help the animal after an accident. Failure to do so could result in a S$3,000 fine or a jail term of up to a year.

Animals listed in the Act include a dog, horse, ass, mule, sheep, pig, goat or cattle.

So what should you do if you accidentally hit an animal?

These are some guidelines laid out by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA):

1. Stop your car safely.

2. Stay at the scene.

3. Contact the SPCA at 62875355 ext. 9.

4. If you intend on approaching the animal:

– Be aware of your surroundings – watch out for other cars or anything else that might put you or anyone else in danger.

– If you’re approaching an injured animal, be very careful. It will probably be very scared and might try to bite or scratch you in fear.

– If you realise you have hit someone’s pet, you may want to see if you can locate its tag to access the contact details of its owner.

SPCA would then go down to the scene to help the animal.

 

Top photo composite image via photos by JunHua.

 

