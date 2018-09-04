Man bull rushes another man at Dhoby Ghaut NEL MRT station. Both arrested.

A video circulating on social media showed a fight between two men at the North-East Line platform of Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

According to the police, the incident happened at 10pm on Sept. 2, Sunday.

The video, which appears to have been taken by a bystander, shows two men squaring off and exchanging blows.

One party is dressed in a black shirt and long pants, while the other was in a light blue shirt and shorts.

SBS Transit staff to the rescue

At the start of the video, it’s shown that the man in black already has a bloodied face.

The man alleges that he was punched by the other party in blue, telling a man who attempted to stop the fight at the 28 second mark, “Look at what he did to my face!”

A woman in grey is also seen trying to break up the fight by repeatedly pointing out that the man in black is drunk, with a young boy looking on.

Eventually, a SBS transit staff steps in with a light stick to break up the fight.

It is only at this point that the fight disengages, with the man in black demanding that the police be called.

He walks away for a moment only to change his mind when he hears a voice call out, “Nine, nine, nine.”

He subsequently rushes again at the man in blue, only to be pinned down, with the man in blue shouting to the staff to “hold him down, if not I will take him out!”

The man in blue then leaves after the man in black was surrounded by three other people — the staff member who broke up the fight and two other men — with the man in black screaming vulgarities.

Cause of the fight

Mothership understands that the fight allegedly began over a staring incident and that the younger party involved in the fight was drunk.

According to a statement by the police, they were alerted to a case of affray at 13 Orchard. Two men, aged 20 and 36 have been arrested in relation to the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

