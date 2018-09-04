fbpx

Back
﻿

Man bull rushes another man at Dhoby Ghaut NEL MRT station. Both arrested.

The SBS Transit staff with the light stick was the real MVP however.

Matthias Ang | September 4, 2018 @ 05:00 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

A video circulating on social media showed a fight between two men at the North-East Line platform of Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

According to the police, the incident happened at 10pm on Sept. 2, Sunday.

The video, which appears to have been taken by a bystander, shows two men squaring off and exchanging blows.

One party is dressed in a black shirt and long pants, while the other was in a light blue shirt and shorts.

SBS Transit staff to the rescue

At the start of the video, it’s shown that the man in black already has a bloodied face.

The man alleges that he was punched by the other party in blue, telling a man who attempted to stop the fight at the 28 second mark, “Look at what he did to my face!”

A woman in grey is also seen trying to break up the fight by repeatedly pointing out that the man in black is drunk, with a young boy looking on.

Eventually, a SBS transit staff steps in with a light stick to break up the fight.

It is only at this point that the fight disengages, with the man in black demanding that the police be called.

Source: Screenshot via Youtube

He walks away for a moment only to change his mind when he hears a voice call out, “Nine, nine, nine.”

He subsequently rushes again at the man in blue, only to be pinned down, with the man in blue shouting to the staff to “hold him down, if not I will take him out!”

The man in blue then leaves after the man in black was surrounded by three other people — the staff member who broke up the fight and two other men — with the man in black screaming vulgarities.

Source: Screenshot via Youtube

Cause of the fight

Mothership understands that the fight allegedly began over a staring incident and that the younger party involved in the fight was drunk.

According to a statement by the police, they were alerted to a case of affray at 13 Orchard. Two men, aged 20 and 36 have been arrested in relation to the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via screen capture from YouTube

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Shanmugam reveals more info behind decision to cancel Watain's performance in S'pore

Shanmugam: "I can’t see how we could have agreed" to letting Watain perform.

March 10, 12:04 am

Japanese student makes amazing paper craft out of snack boxes

Thinking out of the box. With the box.

March 9, 08:12 pm

Mahathir talks about S'pore, China, Najib & stepping down as PM in wide-ranging SCMP interview

The video interview is 33 minutes.

March 9, 05:43 pm

S'pore police successfully finds 2 children & grandmother who went missing in Bukit Panjang

Thank you SPF.

March 9, 05:32 pm

S'pore Army Half Marathon & SAFRA S'pore Bay Run in 2019 cancelled

The safety time-out was implemented following the death of Aloysius Pang.

March 9, 03:56 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close