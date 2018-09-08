Nugget, a very good boy doggo in S’pore, may be up for adoption
Nugget is very good with children and other dogs too.
Dogs are family.
And the last thing any family would want to do is to give away another family member.
Might be up for adoption
Sadly, however, one family is considering putting Nugget, their two-and-a-half-year-old corgi, up for adoption.
This was after the newborn child in the family was found to be severely allergic to the corgi.
Advised to be removed from home immediately
According to a Facebook post by local dog training centre Amber Toy Poodle, Nugget’s family has been advised by medical personnel to remove the dog from their home immediately.
The owner said the family’s newborn infant is having allergic reactions, which occurs due to contact with the dog’s fur or saliva.
This makes it an uphill battle to keep the baby safe.
Nonetheless, Nugget, who is a male dog, was not immediately removed from its home, as the family couldn’t bear to do so.
Dog separated and kept in a room
For now, the temporary measure taken is to keep Nugget separated by confining it in a room.
Even though it’s walked twice a day, the dog is still stressed out, as it has never been confined, and has been sleeping with its owners for the past two years.
In fact, the corgi has even been brought to the vet for a couple of times due to stress-induced diarrhoea.
Unfortunately, the owner is unable to handle the dog and the baby at the same time.
The infant has to wash up thoroughly after any contact with Nugget.
Adopting Nugget
Responses to the Facebook post about Nugget’s predicament has been nothing but positive.
Many members of the public have expressed interest in wanting to adopt Nugget.
For those interested in adopting Nugget, here are some conditions one should be able to fulfil:
- No confining of the dog
- Enough space for it to run about
- Taking it out for frequent walks
- Ideally, with someone in the house all the time
Here’s the description provided for Nugget:
- Happy and cheerful
- Very very good temper, has never growled before
- Good with all dogs
- Good with kids
- No gnawing and biting of things
- Good on a leash, but gets excited when it sees other dogs
- Doesn’t beg for food (well-trained to sit and wait for it)
- Loves snuggling and patting
- Nice fur
- Basic obedience training certificate and prompt vaccinations done
- Weighs about 16kg
If you are able to meet the conditions, you may wish to message the owner on the only public platform that has been made available — the dog’s Instagram account.
However, note that the family has not confirmed that they are letting go of Nugget — rather, they are just considering their options.
Update on Sept. 8, 12.06pm: Nugget’s owners have requested for members of the public to stop messaging them due to overwhelming response:
Update on Sept.8, 1.07pm: Nugget’s owners will be putting the corgi with a fosterer for the next one year, until their newborn baby outgrows the allergy.
Top image from @nuggetquek on Instagram
