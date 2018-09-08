Nugget, a very good boy doggo in S’pore, may be up for adoption

Dogs are family.

Advertisement

And the last thing any family would want to do is to give away another family member.

Might be up for adoption

Sadly, however, one family is considering putting Nugget, their two-and-a-half-year-old corgi, up for adoption.

This was after the newborn child in the family was found to be severely allergic to the corgi.

Advised to be removed from home immediately

According to a Facebook post by local dog training centre Amber Toy Poodle, Nugget’s family has been advised by medical personnel to remove the dog from their home immediately.

The owner said the family’s newborn infant is having allergic reactions, which occurs due to contact with the dog’s fur or saliva.

Advertisement

This makes it an uphill battle to keep the baby safe.

Nonetheless, Nugget, who is a male dog, was not immediately removed from its home, as the family couldn’t bear to do so.

Dog separated and kept in a room

For now, the temporary measure taken is to keep Nugget separated by confining it in a room.

Even though it’s walked twice a day, the dog is still stressed out, as it has never been confined, and has been sleeping with its owners for the past two years.

In fact, the corgi has even been brought to the vet for a couple of times due to stress-induced diarrhoea.

Unfortunately, the owner is unable to handle the dog and the baby at the same time.

The infant has to wash up thoroughly after any contact with Nugget.

Adopting Nugget

Responses to the Facebook post about Nugget’s predicament has been nothing but positive.

Many members of the public have expressed interest in wanting to adopt Nugget.

For those interested in adopting Nugget, here are some conditions one should be able to fulfil:

No confining of the dog

Enough space for it to run about

Taking it out for frequent walks

Ideally, with someone in the house all the time

Here’s the description provided for Nugget:

Happy and cheerful

Very very good temper, has never growled before

Good with all dogs

Good with kids

No gnawing and biting of things

Good on a leash, but gets excited when it sees other dogs

Doesn’t beg for food (well-trained to sit and wait for it)

Loves snuggling and patting

Nice fur

Basic obedience training certificate and prompt vaccinations done

Weighs about 16kg

Advertisement

If you are able to meet the conditions, you may wish to message the owner on the only public platform that has been made available — the dog’s Instagram account.

However, note that the family has not confirmed that they are letting go of Nugget — rather, they are just considering their options.

Original post here:

Update on Sept. 8, 12.06pm: Nugget’s owners have requested for members of the public to stop messaging them due to overwhelming response:

Update on Sept.8, 1.07pm: Nugget’s owners will be putting the corgi with a fosterer for the next one year, until their newborn baby outgrows the allergy.

Advertisement

Top image from @nuggetquek on Instagram