fbpx

Back
﻿

CNBC highlights role of service & S’pore Girl in making SIA the world’s best airline

Huge part of their success.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 2, 2018 @ 04:23 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Singapore Airlines (SIA) was recently crowned world’s best airline by Skytrax.

Which prompted CNBC International to do a feature on them.

The feature focuses on how much the company’s emphasis on service has led to that position.

The main thesis of the video was to establish what sets SIA apart from other airlines.

A big part of their answer concerned the issue of service.

Screenshot from CNBC Facebook

And the face of this service is unquestionably, the Singapore Girl.

Gif from CNBC International

High standards

Most Singaporeans are probably well-acquainted enough with the concept of the Singapore Girl to appreciate their importance.

But the cut-off standards and training time might still surprise many.

Super low acceptance rate

The acceptance rate to become a Singapore Girl is comparable to acceptance rates for universities such as Harvard or MIT.

Screenshots from CNBC International

Here are the acceptance rates for Harvard, and a whole host of other premium universities.

Which should not be a surprise considering how many candidates there are.

The journey to be a Singapore Girl

And it’s not just finding the right candidate, the training process, all 14 weeks of it, is nothing to scoff at either.

Here’s what it entails.

The signature hairstyle and nails are just a small part of the entire package.

Food etiquette is also a big part of their training.

Here are the very basics.

1. Don’t let the tray touch your body

2. Hold it at waist level

3. Hold it parallel to the aisle so as to not hit the passenegers

4. Get a strong grip on it

5. Champagne glass should not touch the rim of the glass

Which is harder than it looks.

And tadah, just one of the many steps to stellar service.

Is service profitable?

While no one really doubts the service level of both cabin crew or other aspects of the SIA brand.

Service might not be a precursor to profitability.

And while some initiatives, such as paying to choose seats, might have attracted some criticism.

Other initiatives such as adopting blockchain technology, the first airline to do so, and using frequent flyer miles to purchase products are seen as important steps in helping SIA maintain profitability, and keeping up the quality of services.

Sweet.

Images and screenshots from CNBC International’s Facebook Page

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore must produce water at will: Minister of the environment & water resources

Even when there is no rain.

March 7, 11:03 pm

Swedish black metal band Watain angry & fans disappointed S'pore cancelled show

What a let down.

March 7, 09:58 pm

MEWR stepping up climate mitigation efforts in food, water, energy & transport sectors

A multi-pronged approach for a multi-faceted problem.

March 7, 09:46 pm

S'pore wants to produce 30% of our food needs by 2030

Ensuring that we have enough to eat.

March 7, 09:41 pm

Minister Shanmugam: Watain's black metal concert against public order interests

The petition did not influence the decision.

March 7, 06:21 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close