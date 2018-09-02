CNBC highlights role of service & S’pore Girl in making SIA the world’s best airline

Singapore Airlines (SIA) was recently crowned world’s best airline by Skytrax.

Which prompted CNBC International to do a feature on them.

The feature focuses on how much the company’s emphasis on service has led to that position.

The main thesis of the video was to establish what sets SIA apart from other airlines.

A big part of their answer concerned the issue of service.

And the face of this service is unquestionably, the Singapore Girl.

High standards

Most Singaporeans are probably well-acquainted enough with the concept of the Singapore Girl to appreciate their importance.

But the cut-off standards and training time might still surprise many.

Super low acceptance rate

The acceptance rate to become a Singapore Girl is comparable to acceptance rates for universities such as Harvard or MIT.

Here are the acceptance rates for Harvard, and a whole host of other premium universities.

Which should not be a surprise considering how many candidates there are.

The journey to be a Singapore Girl

And it’s not just finding the right candidate, the training process, all 14 weeks of it, is nothing to scoff at either.

Here’s what it entails.

The signature hairstyle and nails are just a small part of the entire package.

Food etiquette is also a big part of their training.

Here are the very basics.

1. Don’t let the tray touch your body

2. Hold it at waist level

3. Hold it parallel to the aisle so as to not hit the passenegers

4. Get a strong grip on it

5. Champagne glass should not touch the rim of the glass

Which is harder than it looks.

And tadah, just one of the many steps to stellar service.

Is service profitable?

While no one really doubts the service level of both cabin crew or other aspects of the SIA brand.

Service might not be a precursor to profitability.

And while some initiatives, such as paying to choose seats, might have attracted some criticism.

Other initiatives such as adopting blockchain technology, the first airline to do so, and using frequent flyer miles to purchase products are seen as important steps in helping SIA maintain profitability, and keeping up the quality of services.

Sweet.

