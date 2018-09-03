BMW driver in S’pore somehow manages to rear-end only other car on the road at night

When the roads are clear, you wouldn’t expect one car to bump into the only other car around.

But that’s what happened in this video uploaded by Facebook user Merffy on Sept. 1.

You can see it for yourself below:

The caption reads:

“I wonder what’s going on with this white BMW. Such clear roads at night, and yet still can bump so hard rear to front with another car.”

Only two cars can be seen

The video was shot on a backwards-facing car camera. The car appears to be travelling along an expressway.

In the first part of the video, no other cars can be seen on the road, except for a white BMW.

The BMW quickly gains on the car with the camera, and rear-ends it.

It then swerves sharply to the side before righting itself.

According to Merffy in response to a comment by Facebook group ROADS.sg, the video was not taken from his car, but a friend of his.

No one injured

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

The driver of the car and the passenger apparently spoke to the driver of the BMW, who admitted his mistake.

It’s not known what caused the BMW driver to lose control of his vehicle that badly.

Top image adapted from Merffy’s Facebook video.