River Safari baby jaguar overcoming rare neurological condition with dedicated keepers’ help

Editors note on Sep. 10, 11.20am: Amor’s birthplace has been updated to the River Safari rather than the Singapore Zoo.

If you had met Amor, a baby jaguar at the River Safari, you probably wouldn’t imagine that she had walking difficulties just one month ago.

Vestibular disease

On Sept. 1, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) posted a video of Amor.

The video took stock of the jaguar’s recovery process, as it is suffering from a rare neurological condition called Vestibular Disease.

Vestibular disease is an uncommon, congenital disease, which means that it is present at birth.

The condition causes the jaguar to be crossed-eye, gives it a head tilt, and affects its sense of balance.

Born last Nov. 16 in the River Safari, her keepers first noticed Amor’s head tilt about two months later, on Jan. 5 this year.

The head tilting worsened one week later and started to affect her movements, causing her to walk with an imbalance.

Even baby steps took a toll on Amor, as you can see at the start of the video:

Intensive rehabilitation

According to WRS, the keepers started doing intensive rehabilitation activities with her for three hours daily.

This healing process took slightly more than a month.

Amor’s condition is not fully reversible.

However, her balance, as well as head tilt, has been greatly improved with the following activities:

Following and chasing of targets led by keepers.

Tug of war.

Rubber toys and boxes to keep her occupied and increase her activity levels.

Bungee cords hung vertically to encourage pulling down motions.

Logs in sand yard for climbing over obstacles and building better body coordination.

Toys in water pool for her to play and exercise with

Big veal bones to encourage her to carry off using her mouth, strengthening her neck and jaws.

Directional neck tilting exercises by getting her to follow food.

Standing and leaning on fences to strengthen hind legs and practice body coordination.

Standing strong at 10 months old

Amor is currently 10 months old and stays with her mother, Aswa.

While at the River Safari, Amor continues to undergo improvement programmes for her strength and balance.

This is done with meat tied around the tree trunks, which requires effort from the animal to disentangle.

Amor is becoming much more agile, and apparently much naughtier too.

She loves to climb about, and even had the audacity to steal her mum’s food:

Cute.