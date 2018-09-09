fbpx

Back
﻿

River Safari baby jaguar overcoming rare neurological condition with dedicated keepers’ help

Her name is Amor, which means 'Love' in Spanish.

Angela Lim | September 9, 2018 @ 10:58 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Editors note on Sep. 10, 11.20am: Amor’s birthplace has been updated to the River Safari rather than the Singapore Zoo.

If you had met Amor, a baby jaguar at the River Safari, you probably wouldn’t imagine that she had walking difficulties just one month ago.

Photo from Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Photo from Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Photo from Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Vestibular disease

On Sept. 1, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) posted a video of Amor.

The video took stock of the jaguar’s recovery process, as it is suffering from a rare neurological condition called Vestibular Disease.

Vestibular disease is an uncommon, congenital disease, which means that it is present at birth.

The condition causes the jaguar to be crossed-eye, gives it a head tilt, and affects its sense of balance.

Born last Nov. 16 in the River Safari, her keepers first noticed Amor’s head tilt about two months later, on Jan. 5 this year.

The head tilting worsened one week later and started to affect her movements, causing her to walk with an imbalance.

Even baby steps took a toll on Amor, as you can see at the start of the video:

Intensive rehabilitation

According to WRS, the keepers started doing intensive rehabilitation activities with her for three hours daily.

This healing process took slightly more than a month.

Amor’s condition is not fully reversible.

However, her balance, as well as head tilt, has been greatly improved with the following activities:

  • Following and chasing of targets led by keepers.
  • Tug of war.
  • Rubber toys and boxes to keep her occupied and increase her activity levels.
  • Bungee cords hung vertically to encourage pulling down motions.
  • Logs in sand yard for climbing over obstacles and building better body coordination.
  • Toys in water pool for her to play and exercise with
  • Big veal bones to encourage her to carry off using her mouth, strengthening her neck and jaws.
  • Directional neck tilting exercises by getting her to follow food.
  • Standing and leaning on fences to strengthen hind legs and practice body coordination.

Standing strong at 10 months old

Amor is currently 10 months old and stays with her mother, Aswa.

While at the River Safari, Amor continues to undergo improvement programmes for her strength and balance.

This is done with meat tied around the tree trunks, which requires effort from the animal to disentangle.

Photo from Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Photo from Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Amor is becoming much more agile, and apparently much naughtier too.

She loves to climb about, and even had the audacity to steal her mum’s food:

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Cute.

About Angela Lim

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Malay entrepreneur in S'pore claims he does 400% more sales using non-Malay name

Gotta fly to get to where others walk.

March 14, 10:47 pm

S'pore taxi driver lends penniless passenger S$5 to buy dinner for pregnant wife despite being doubtful

He also sent him to and fro both destinations.

March 14, 10:15 pm

CPF says woman who can't withdraw savings for son's mental health treatment is getting financial help

In her letter, the mother blamed the government's policies for her family's circumstances.

March 14, 07:23 pm

TCM practitioner in S’pore suspended after diabetic patient loses leg

He was suspended for three years and fined S$5,000.

March 14, 06:55 pm

Pasir Ris cyclist incident: Lorry driver accused of acting rashly, faces jail term of at least 2 weeks

Initially, the lorry driver had faced a charge of causing hurt to others through negligent behaviour.

March 14, 06:39 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close