Anwar said Najib became quiet after Mahathir’s name was mentioned during May 9 call

Malaysia’s Prime Minister-in-waiting and former political prisoner Anwar Ibrahim revealed that former Prime Minister Najib Razak became quiet when he brought up Mahathir Mohammad’s name during a phone call between them on May 9 — the day Malaysians voted in Pakatan Harapan.

In an interview with ThaiPBS that was streamed live on Wednesday, September 5, Anwar related a phone call with Najib on the night, Barisan Nasional (BN), fell.

He said although Najib was “going on and on about possibilities of having some sort of arrangement” as they were “not satisfied with the results of the election”, he did not seem to have anything to say after the current prime minister’s name was mentioned.

Anwar said:

“Finally, I said look, I’m still technically in prison. This is going to be your last call to me. After this, you are going to deal with Mahathir. Then he became a bit quiet for a while.”

Earlier in March, 93-year-old Mahathir once said that despite his age, his much younger political opponent Najib was still afraid to debate with him publicly.

He wrote in his blog chedet.cc:

“Yes, I will turn 93 this July. Yes, 93 is old. Najib doesn’t have to be afraid of me.”

Najib invited backlash onto himself: Anwar

Continuing his account of his phone call with Najib, Anwar said he advised Najib from his capacity “as a friend” to concede defeat quickly and that any discussion could come later:

“I said, you must concede now. It’s only hours [till] the morning. People are restless and getting angry, and for the right reasons. In any democratic transition, once it is clear you cross the 50% of parliament, you concede. But he refused. Until very late in the morning, about 11. Even then he was combative. Due to his plain arrogance, he invited this sort of backlash.

However, on the morning of May 10, although Najib said he accepted “the verdict of the people”, he also said no party had won a simple majority and that the King would have to decide who the next prime minister would be.

Top image via ThaiPBS