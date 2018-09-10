Amy Khor: No one applied for NEA permit to restart Kreta Ayer Weekend Market

Vendors at the Kreta Ayer Weekend Market were recently asked to leave because the flea market was closed from July 2018 for HDB and LTA renovation works. Advertisement Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Kok Heng Leun asked the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) if any assistance was rendered to the displaced vendors. He also asked if the MEWR will consider allowing the vendors to resume hawking at the weekend market once the renovations are complete. Market operator “reached out to individual vendors” Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources, Dr Amy Khor, responded in Parliament on Sept. 10, saying that the market operator, the Kreta Ayer Community Centre Management Committee (KA CCMC), “reached out to individual vendors” about one month before to “explain the decision and address the vendors’ concerns”. Khor went on to talk about the financial assistance offered to these vendors:

“KA CCMC further offered financial support and referred some of them to temporary flea markets at other precincts. There are also various Government-funded training programmes for those who wish to pick up new skills and seek more stable forms of employment.”

Previously, vendors claimed they were not informed of the impending closure in June through a series of videos. For example, this man claimed that he had been hawking his goods on public holidays for the past 20 years and now he was allegedly being told to pack up without any official letter:

NEA hasn’t received application to restart Kreta Ayer Weekend Market

There is no word on how long the construction/upgrading works will take, hence no word on whether the Kreta Ayer Weekend Market will open.

Khor added that to date, there has not been any new application for a trade fair permit to restart the Kreta Ayer Weekend Market.

Advertisement

However, she went on to qualify that all trade fair permit application will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, particularly taking into account the “potential impact on fair competition for the surrounding shops and the need to minimise disamenities to residents in the vicinity”.