Muslim-owned eatery at Aliwal St serves nasi lemak with BBQ scallops, prawns & ribeye steak

Nasi lemak is arguably Singapore’s national dish.

There are so many variations of it and Singaporeans don’t seem to get sick of it.

And here’s yet another rendition of nasi lemak with an Australian barbecue twist.

Muslim-owned eatery

SoulFood Catering is a small Muslim-owned eatery located at Aliwal Street.

It is owned by an Australian man and his local Malay wife.

The eatery is known for its nasi lemak that is often combined with barbecue sauce-basted sides, such as chicken, salmon and even scallops.

Nasi lemak sets from S$4.50

Apart from typical nasi lemak sets like fried chicken/ fish nasi lemak (S$3.50) or chicken cutlet nasi lemak (S$4.50), SoulFood Catering has a range of barbecue items to go along with coconut rice.

All of its nasi lemak sets come with a dollop of sambal, fried egg, fried anchovies and nuts.

The 1/4 BBQ chicken nasi lemak (S$6.50) is served with a chicken barbecued with home-mixed spices and smokey barbecue sauce.

There’s also the bangers and hash nasi lemak (S$7.90), served with hash browns and two chicken sausages drizzled in creamy onion sauce and topped with caramelised onions.

They also have seafood, with the BBQ prawns nasi lemak (S$8.90) served with juicy barbecued prawns.

If you’re up for a feast, then there’s the surf & turf nasi lemak (S$16.90), served with barbecued scallops, prawns and a ribeye steak.

But if you don’t feel like having nasi lemak, then you can opt for other things on the menu such as the crumbed dory fillet burger (S$4.50) or a turkey bacon, egg, cheese, tomato and onion sandwich (S$5).

Food cooked on the spot

However, do take note that you may have to wait about five to 10 minutes for your food to be served upon ordering.

Sides like the fried eggs and barbecued salmon are typically cooked fresh to order, so they will come piping hot.

Where to eat: 77 Aliwal Street, Singapore 199948

When to eat: Mondays to Fridays: 8.30am to 8.30pm, Saturdays: 10.30am to 10pm, Sundays: 10.30am to 8.30pm. Closed on Tuesdays.

Top image via SoulFood Catering’s Facebook page