S’poreans react to panel saying young S’poreans don’t know Southeast Asia well enough & follow too many rules

Young Singaporeans do not know Southeast Asia well enough and follow rules too much, according to a panel at a business forum on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China on Monday, August 27.

Participants at the two-day event — jointly organised by Business China and the Singapore Business Federation — included business executives and government officials from Singapore, China and other Southeast Asian countries.

The event’s theme was “Basis for Future Prosperity and Innovation”, and was meant to offer both private and public sector leaders a platform to exchange insight and produce opportunities for collaboration.

According to Today, here are some of the things the panellists had to say about young Singaporeans:

Do not know Southeast Asian countries well despite the region being Singapore’s “big backyard”.

Prefer to do internships and exchange programmes in Europe instead of Southeast Asia

Do not adapt to new environment easily as they grew up in a society that has too many rules

S’poreans react

Responses to the panel’s conclusions from Singaporeans are at best, mixed.

Some agree that young Singaporeans do not know Singapore’s neighbouring Southeast Asian countries well.

But others remain defiant.

Lastly, some questioned the assumption that following rules is bad.

S’poreans have their good points too

There are, however, still some positive traits about young Singaporeans.

Also a panelist at the forum, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung agreed that young Singaporeans may “follow rules too much”, but said they have their own redeeming qualities that justify the higher wages they receive than their Southeast Asian counterparts:

“… we are going to see a new generation of Singaporeans who are very tech-savvy, a lot more outgoing, prepared to work overseas, bilingual and able to work across cultures”.

Nevertheless, he said Singaporeans can “never be complacent” and should continue improving themselves, adding that the advantage Singaporeans have now, which is their exposure to globalisation, could erode in the future:

“You may feel you can command a premium now. But people will learn what you have. You have to keep running and make sure you continue to justify that premium.”

